The Debut "Connected Lighting" Zone features renowned brands HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 21 September 2023 -



Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition):

Hong Kong, being the world's premier trade fair capital in Asia, has once again become the go-to destination for business people from around the world. Following the full resumption of travel, global traders flocked to take part in the city's trade activities. Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 8th Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo and the 25th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) will be held on October 26-29, 2023 at AsiaWorld-Expo and October 27-30, 2023 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre respectively. The fairs gather more than 3,100 exhibitors, forming a world-renowned lighting marketplace and will be held in EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, complemented by the "Click2Match", an online smart business matching platform that will operate on 19 October to 6 November, providing a convenient and efficient platform for traders to connect.





Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition)



This year's Autumn Lighting Fair will launch a new "Connected Lighting" zone, which demonstrates the possibilities of smart and IoT-enabled lighting solutions from renowned international companies and brands, including DALI Alliance, LEEDARSON, TRIDONIC, Midea, SUNRICHER, SNAPPY, Herculux, and more. The popular "Hall of Aurora" will return bringing excellent lighting products from the world's top brands, such as Signify, Megaman, Prosperity Group, Traxon | e:cue, Beghelli, Moso, and more.



Other zones include:



The " Residential Lighting " zone will display functional and decorative household lamps from all over the world to stage a lighting extravaganza;

" zone will display functional and decorative household lamps from all over the world to stage a lighting extravaganza; The " LED Lighting " zone will showcase the latest and hottest lighting designs in the market;

" zone will showcase the latest and hottest lighting designs in the market; The " Smart Lighting and Lighting Solutions " zone will showcase innovative lighting products and solutions;

" zone will showcase innovative lighting products and solutions; The " Commercial Lighting " zone will feature high-quality commercial lighting products that meet the needs of buyers from various industries and match the different lighting purposes of commercial properties.

" zone will feature high-quality commercial lighting products that meet the needs of buyers from various industries and match the different lighting purposes of commercial properties. The "LED Essentials" zone will bring a comprehensive range of lighting accessories and parts to the fair."

Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo



International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo gathers a series of commercial and industrial lighting fixtures, providing buyers with a one-stop sourcing platform. The "Innobuild" zone brings together exhibitors from the construction and hardware industry to exhibit construction technology, security, safety, and construction electronic systems, as well as construction materials and hardware.



In response to the upsurge of home smart lamps, smart lighting systems applied in public spaces have become a major industry trend. The "Exterior Lighting Solutions and Systems" zone will gather many latest smart lamps designed for smart cities this year, as well as various energy-efficient, high-performance lighting systems and technologies to meet the ardent needs of the market.



The "Horticultural Lighting" zone returns this year and brings more new products, including the latest plant lighting technology and plant growth lamps for estates and farms, as well as a series of lighting products suitable for outdoor parks and home gardens. As for the "Technical & Professional Lighting" zone, in addition to various lighting fixtures suitable for professional venues such as warehouses and production rooms, there will be a wide variety of lighting equipment used in large sports venues. The "Outdoor and Public Lighting" zone and the "Outdoor Advertising Lighting" zone will continue to display lamps for outdoor public spaces and outdoor advertising.



Program activities



A variety of activities such as seminars, lighting product launches, and networking events will be held during the fair period, allowing participants to grasp the latest technological information and innovative developments in the industry, and market trends, and chat with buyers from all over the world to expand their business network. In the seminars, industry leaders will discuss lighting technology applications and opportunities regarding smart and connected technology, healthy lighting, sustainable development of the lighting industry, green lighting design, etc.



Renowned speakers include but not limited to Mr. Jean-Marie Croué, Délégué Général from Syndicat du Luminaire GIL; Ir Prof. Lu Lin Vivien, Professor from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Mr. Eric Shiu and Mr. Frankie Tsang, Associate Directors from TinoKwan Lighting Consultants Ltd.; Representatives of Connectivity Standards Alliance Member Group China (CMGC); Representatives of Shanghai Pudong Intelligent Lighting Association.



What's more, the fairs will also introduce the "Scan2Match" which enables offline-to-online connections. By using the HKTDC Marketplace App, buyers can scan the dedicated QR codes of exhibitors to bookmark their favourite exhibitors, browse product information, view e-floor plans, and chat with exhibitors even after the fair to continue the sourcing journey.





