EQS Newswire / 21/09/2023 / 18:51 UTC+8 Newborn Town's Flagship Game 'Mergeland' Enters Lists of Sensor Tower with Surge in Revenue and Downloads 'Mergeland - Alice's Adventure', the mobile merge game launched by HK-listed tech company Newborn Town, made onto two newly-released lists by Sensor Tower, achieving 17th and 30th place in the revenue and download rankings of Chinese mobile games in overseas markets. According to Sensor Tower, 'Mergeland-Alice's Adventure' had a surge of 149% and 902% in revenue and downloads in August, following its gameplay-based innovation and advertising campaigns. 'Mergeland-Alice's Adventure' is Newborn Town's self-developed merge game officially launched in June 2022. Based on the storyline of Alice in Wonderland, this game integrates multiple elements like business simulation and social networking. It has been recommended by Google Play worldwide just two months after its launch. Newborn Town, the company behind Mergeland, mainly focuses on global social networking and entertainment markets and has rolled out dozens of popular apps on social networking, gaming, and digital tools, reaching over 1 billion users across hundreds of countries and regions. Its core products, the open social networking platform MICO and the audio-based social networking app YoHo, have established a large user base in markets such as MENA, SEA, North America, Japan, South Korea. The game-centric innovative business is recognized as Newborn Town's second growth curve. According to its latest interim result, for the first half of 2023, the revenue of innovative business reached RMB 131 million, representing a YoY increase of 21%. It's noteworthy that Newborn Town's quality games business has reaffirmed its growth model in the first half of 2023, accelerating the progress of its flagship app Mergeland. The monthly revenue of Mergeland-Alice's Adventure exceeded USUSD2 million in Q2 2023 and is forecasted to double again by the end of this year. In addition to the success of flagship games, Newborn Town launched new apps like Taylor's Secret, Merge Cove, and Sudoku in the first half of 2023 to capture a larger global market share of puzzle games. Notably, Sudoku has ranked 3rd on the US medium-sized casual games list for June, as reported by data.ai. In the interim earning conference held in August, Newborn Town indicated that it has been developing different genres of games and incubating more high-quality products. The company also expressed its intention to launch five quality games with long lifecycles in the next three years. File: Newborn Town's Flagship Game 'Mergeland' Enters Lists of Sensor Tower with Surge in Revenue and Downloads 21/09/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

September 21, 2023 06:51 ET (10:51 GMT)