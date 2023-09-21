Zentek Ltd.: Zentek Announces Annual General Meeting on Thursday October 5th, 2023, at the Delta Hotel in Guelph, Ontario

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Zentek Ltd.?("Zentek" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ZTEK)(TSX-V:ZEN), an intellectual property technology development and commercialization company is pleased to announce its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting will be held on Thursday, October 5th at 4:00 pm at the Delta Hotel in Guelph, Ontario. Capacity may be limited, and attendees must register by email at info@zentek.com. The meeting will be live streamed for those who cannot attend in person and can be accessed with the following link: 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting | Zentek Ltd. at the time of the AGM.

"We look forward to meeting our shareholders once again to discuss the Company's achievements in the last year, the direction of the Company going forward, answering shareholder questions and to vote on important matters that will allow the board and management team to best move the Company forward," said Francis Dubé, Chairman and Chief Operating Officer for Zentek.

The Management Information Circular has been mailed to shareholders of record on Friday August 25th. Shareholders will be asked to vote on the following items:

to appoint BDO as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration;

to elect the directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

to consider, and, if deemed advisable, to pass an ordinary resolution approving the adoption of the Company's omnibus long-term incentive plan;

to transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

The nature of the business to be transacted at the meeting is described in further detail in the management information circular of the Company under the section entitled Matters to be Acted Upon, which was sent to shareholders commencing on or around September 5, 2023.

The Company is pleased to announce John Snisarenko B.Sc. MBA is included in the circular as a proposed new director. John is a senior executive with 35 years of specialty pharmaceutical, biologics, medical device and commercialization experience spanning from start-up to large pharma/biotech. Zentek believes John will bring significant value to the Board of Directors as the company moves forward with the Aptamer platform, especially for the therapeutic market.

?About Zentek?Ltd.?

Zentek is an ISO 13485:2016 certified intellectual property technology company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel products seeking to give the company's commercial partners a competitive advantage by making their products better, safer, and greener.

Zentek's patented technology platform ZenGUARD, is shown to have 99-per-cent anti-microbial activity and to significantly increase the bacterial and viral filtration efficiency of both surgical masks and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems. Zentek's ZenGUARD production facility is located in Guelph, Ontario. Zentek's patent pending ZenARMOR technology platform is focused on corrosion protection applications.

Zentek has a global exclusive license to the Aptamer-based platform technology developed by McMaster University which is being jointly developed by Zentek and McMaster for both the diagnostic and therapeutic markets.

For further?information:?

Investorrelations@zentek.com

Francis Dube

Tel: (289) 821-2820

Email:?fdube@zentek.com

To find out more about Zentek, please visit our website at www.Zentek.com. A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained on Zentek's SEDAR+ profile at http://www.sedarplus.ca/

Forward-Looking?Statements?

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although Zentek believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Zentek disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by?law.?

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this?release.?

