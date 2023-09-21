

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com. Inc. has unveiled a bunch of smart home devices, including an upgraded, AI-powered Alexa and all-new Echo Frames and Carrera Smart Glasses collection, as well as new features for giving users more intuitive, personalized experiences. These next generation of new devices and features are driven by advancements in AI. Most of the new products are available for pre-orders.



The new upgraded, smarter, and more conversational Alexa is powered by generative AI. It's based on a new custom-built large language model that's specifically optimized for voice interactions. U.S. Customers soon will be able to preview some of the capabilities enabled by generative AI making the interaction more natural and conversational than ever before.



The company also unveiled some new Alexa features, such as Eye Gaze Mode which allows customers especially those with speech or mobility disabilities to gaze at their tablet to perform pre-set Alexa actions, entirely hands, and voice-free. The new feature will be available at no additional cost later this year on Fire Max 11 Tablets in the U.S., UK, Germany, and Japan.



The call Translation feature allows Alexa audio and video calls to be translated in real-time. It will launch to Echo Show and Alexa mobile app customers in the U.S., UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain later this year. The feature is available in over 10 languages including English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese.



Alexa Emergency Assist, an at-home hands-free safety service, holds features like 24/7 Urgent Response, Smart Alerts, and Emergency Contacts. New U.S. customers can subscribe to Alexa Emergency Assist for $5.99 per month or $59 per year and Guard Plus customers will instead get access to Alexa Emergency Assist for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.



Further, the new Alexa also has Game Start Routines, which are automatically initiated when a game begins; Email to Alexa to manage family calendar; Top Connections; and Profile-level Voice Customization.



AI Art on Fire TV allows one to create AI-generated artwork on Fire TV devices with just voice and imagination. AI Art will begin rolling out to customers in the U.S. by the end of this year on devices with the Fire TV Ambient Experience.



The all-new Echo Frames and Carrera Smart Glasses collection combines high-end fashion with Alexa technology and comes with premium features. Prices start at $269.99.



Other new devices and features include Echo Show 8, a sleek upgrade for video calls and ambient experiences. Pre-order the Echo Show 8 for $149.99. Devices will ship starting October 2023.



Photo sharing option across any Fire TV or Echo Show device, including the new Echo Show 8, will be available later this fall. Echo Show 8 Photos Edition comes for $159.99. After six months, the PhotoPlus subscription will renew for $1.99 a month.



Echo Hub, a wall-mountable smart home control panel powered by Alexa, will be available later this year for $179.99.



Map View, a new way to manage one's smart home, from your phone, will be available in the Alexa app on select phones in the U.S. later this year.



Eero Max 7, Amazon's first Wi-Fi 7 mesh system and the fastest, most powerful Eero yet, will be available soon in one, two, and three-packs starting at $599.99.



The 2nd generation of Fire TV Stick 4K is available for pre-order for $49.99, and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $59.99.



Further, the new Fire TV search and 'Continue Watching' row will be available later this year in the U.S. through an over-the-air update.



Fire TV Soundbar, a Bluetooth soundbar to enhance sound, is available for purchase for $119.99.



Customers can also get six months of MGM+ with every new Fire TV streaming media player or smart TV purchase.



Amazon also launched Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera, a wire-free, HD smart security LED floodlight camera, which is available for pre-order in the U.S. and Canada for $159.98 or C$209.98. Devices will start shipping on October 17.



If one already owns a Blink Outdoor 4 and wants to convert it into a floodlight camera, it can be pre-ordered as a Floodlight Mount accessory for $39.99 or C$49.99.



Blink Sync Module Pro will be available early next year for $49.99 or C$59.99, and Blink Outdoor 4 Battery Extension Pack will be available for pre-order in the U.S. and Canada for $29.99 or C$39.99.



Ring Stick Up Cam Pro, an indoor/outdoor camera that offers an aerial view of the property, can be pre-ordered starting at $179.99. The devices will ship starting October 18.



There are certain products for Kids and Families. Echo Pop Kids speaker, with two new character themes, is available for pre-order in the U.S. for $49.99. Devices will ship in October 2023.



Fire HD 10 Kids tablets for two age groups, 3 to 7-year-olds, and 6 to 12-year-olds, will be available in the U.S. for pre-order for $189.99. Devices will ship in October 2023.



Coming soon, Explore with Alexa is an exclusive addition to Amazon Kids+ that helps kids ask Alexa questions about animals and nature.



