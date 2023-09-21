NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Sveitarfélagið Árborg - Bonds (ARBO 43 GSB) admitted to trading on 22 September 2023

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Sveitarfélagið Árborg 2 Org. no: 6505982029 3 LEI 254900HECBC2L47ODD02 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) ARBO 43 GSB 5 ISIN code IS0000035517 6 CFI code DNFUFR 7 FISN númer SVEITARFELAGID/BD 3.75 20430922 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount Opinn flokkur 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 500.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Annuity 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date September 22, 2023 19 First ordinary installment date March 22, 2024 20 Total number of installments 40 21 Installment frequency 2 22 Maturity date September 22, 2043 23 Interest rate 3,75% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date September 22, 2023 32 First ordinary coupon date March 22, 2024 33 Coupon frequency 2 34 Total number of coupon payments 40 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed 40 Name of index CPI --------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value Vísitala neysluverðs - 597,2 44 Index base date September 22, 2023 Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) No --------------------- 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading September 15, 2023 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to September 15, 2023 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading September 22, 2023 55 Order book ID ARBO_43_GSB 56 Instrument subtype Municipal and local governments 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BOND S 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type OEPB - Other Public Bond