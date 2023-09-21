Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.09.2023
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
21.09.2023 | 13:46
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Sveitarfélagið Árborg - Bonds (ARBO 43 GSB) admitted to trading on 22 September 2023

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Sveitarfélagið   
                               Árborg       
2  Org. no:                        6505982029     
3  LEI                           254900HECBC2L47ODD02
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     ARBO 43 GSB     
5  ISIN code                        IS0000035517    
6  CFI code                        DNFUFR       
7  FISN númer                       SVEITARFELAGID/BD  
                               3.75 20430922   
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bond        
9  Total issued amount                   Opinn flokkur    
10 Total amount previously issued             0          
11 Amount issued at this time               500.000.000     
12 Denomination in CSD                   20.000.000     
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Annuity       
15 Amortization type, if other                         
16 Currency                        ISK         
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                       September 22, 2023 
19 First ordinary installment date             March 22, 2024   
20 Total number of installments              40         
21 Installment frequency                  2          
22 Maturity date                      September 22, 2043 
23 Interest rate                      3,75%        
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple Interest   
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention                  30E/360       
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date                   September 22, 2023 
32 First ordinary coupon date               March 22, 2024   
33 Coupon frequency                    2          
34 Total number of coupon payments             40         
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean price     
37 Clean price quote                              
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     No         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                                   
40 Name of index                      CPI         
                              ---------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index              Daily Index     
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                    Vísitala neysluverðs
                               - 597,2      
44 Index base date                     September 22, 2023 
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
46 Put option                       No         
47 Convertible                       No         
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)           No         
                              ---------------------
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      September 15, 2023 
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    September 15, 2023 
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              September 22, 2023 
55 Order book ID                      ARBO_43_GSB     
56 Instrument subtype                   Municipal and local 
                               governments    
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
58 List population name                  ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BOND
                              S          
59 Static volatility guards                No         
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
62 Bond type                        OEPB - Other Public 
                               Bond
