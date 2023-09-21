

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the late European session on Thursday.



The pound fell to more than a 1-month low of 0.8692 against the euro, nearly a 6-month low of 1.2243 against the U.S. dollar and a 1-1/2-month low of 180.83 against the yen, from early highs of 0.8627, 1.2332 and 182.95, respectively.



Moving away from an early 1-week high of 1.1168 against the Swiss franc, the pound edged down to 1.1090.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.88 against the euro, 1.20 against the greenback, 175.00 against the yen and 1.09 against the franc.



