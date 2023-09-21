Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.09.2023
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
WKN: A2DS20 | ISIN: SE0009922164 | Ticker-Symbol: ESWB
Tradegate
21.09.23
13:56 Uhr
19,775 Euro
-0,475
-2,35 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSITY AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSITY AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,61519,74014:23
19,64519,73014:23
PR Newswire
21.09.2023 | 14:00
31 Leser
Essity Chairman Pär Boman declines re-election

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pär Boman has declined re-election as Chairman of Essity's Board of Directors. He will remain as Chairman of the Board until March 2024.

"I have today informed Essity's Nomination Committee that I intend to step down in conjunction with next year's Annual General Meeting," says Pär Boman, Chairman of Essity's Board.

Essity was listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 2017 and is today a global hygiene and health company. In 2022, Essity's sales amounted to SEK 156bn, and it is one of Sweden's largest companies. Sales are conducted in 150 countries with leading brands such as TENA, Tork, Actimove, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Vinda and Tempo. Every day, one billion people across the globe have skin contact with a product from Essity!

"It has been highly inspirational to work together with Essity's management and 48,000 employees and contribute to the company's development, which has included comprehensive market, product and innovation development, digital transformation activities, strong e-commerce growth and leading sustainability work. The company is now well on its way to achieving a 17% return on capital employed by 2025," says Pär Boman.

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3839492/2310459.pdf

Essity Chairman Pär Boman declines re-election

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essity-chairman-par-boman-declines-re-election-301934807.html

