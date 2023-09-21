Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim elevates its roofing ambition with superior profitable growth



21.09.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST



Roofing systems to reach above USD 6 billion in net sales and above USD 1.3 billion in EBIT by 2026

Most comprehensive line of advanced roofing technologies, from commercial to residential applications

Above market profitable growth led by industry leading technologies, system selling, re-roofing and sustainability

At its Roofing Investor Day in Connecticut, USA, Holcim shared its advanced roofing systems strategy and ambition to reach above USD 6 billion in net sales and above USD 1.3 billion in EBIT by 2026. This new ambition is based on Holcim's above market growth and over proportional increase in profitability driven by industry-leading technologies, system selling, re-roofing and sustainability with over 40 state of the art production facilities. Becoming a global leader in advanced roofing systems is a key driver in Holcim's transformation to accelerate green growth.



Jamie Gentoso, Global Head Solutions & Products: "In just over two years, Holcim has become a global leader in advanced roofing systems delivering fast-paced profitable growth. With our iconic brands from Elevate and Malarkey to Duro-Last, we offer the most comprehensive line of technologies from commercial to residential. Our teams are focused on delivering superior value for our customers with the most innovative and sustainable roofing systems for high-performance and energy efficiency."



Since entering the roofing market in North America in April 2021, Holcim has acquired 12 companies, establishing itself as a leader with iconic brands, a complete range of technologies and state of the art operations. This positions Holcim for profitable growth in the attractive North American market, with good underlying demand and further enhanced by onshoring of manufacturing operations and government incentives like the Inflation Reduction Act. Delivering superior value, 80% of Holcim sales are in systems selling, manufacturing and supplying the complete roofing system, from insulation to installation and warranties. It generates 70% of sales from re-roofing in the resilient repair and refurbishment market, driven by more severe weather events, an aging housing stock, and the need for more energy efficient buildings.



In North America Holcim continues to invest in its roofing business with new plants in Salt Lake City, Utah, in Williamsport, Maryland, and a new Malarkey plant in the Midwest. Holcim also invests in making existing plants more efficient, improving the quality of its products and increasing capacity, namely in its Prescott plant in Arkansas and its Muscle Shoals plant in Alabama. Building on its North American growth engine, Holcim is expanding its advanced roofing systems in

Europe and Latin America. In Europe, Holcim is a leader in the fast growing single-ply market and the only company offering the full range of technologies. Holcim accelerated the expansion of its European roofing platform by acquiring Flachdach Technologie, Cooper Standard Technical Rubber, and a green roof company (closing in Q4 2023) to fuel further growth. Holcim will further strengthen its European business with investments in a new EPDM membrane plant as well as a new TPO membrane production line in Germany.



In Latin America, Holcim is already the single-ply market leader and the only company offering a full range of advanced technologies. Holcim further strengthened its position in roofing with the acquisition of Pasa, Quimexur and Indar. In addition, a new greenfield facility in Bogota, Colombia, to manufacture liquid applied membranes will start operating in Q1 2024.



Leading in innovation and sustainability, Holcim counts 8 R&D centers, 150 scientists as well as 250 technical and training experts focused on technologies to enhance roofing performance, installation, energy efficiency and recycling. Innovations recently launched include Malarkey's RFID chip technology included on shingles providing lifelong trackability and the patented ISOGARD PIR insulation, which offers up to 40% higher thermal efficiency versus market standard. About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 29.2 billion in 2022. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com , and by following us on LinkedIn . Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future. Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website ( www.holcim.com ) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.



End of Media Release

