Robo Holdings LLC: Robo Holdings Wins $13.4M Project Controls Support Services Contract With US Department of Transportation

$13.4M Project Controls Support Services Contract Win

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Robo Holdings, LLC announced today that its Program Management division has won a $13.4 million IDIQ contract award from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), an agency of United States Department of Transportation responsible for the support of state and local governments in the design, construction and maintenance of the national highway system and all federally and tribal owned lands. This award, which was recompete of an existing contract, will allow the FHWA's Federal Lands Highway Division (FLHD) and Robo Holdings to work collaboratively to maintain and enhance the effectiveness of all project controls and scheduling support functions required to facilitate the administration of the portfolio of engineering and construction projects within the division's three regional offices in Vancouver, Washington, Lakewood, Colorado, and Ashburn, Virginia, and its headquarters in Washington, D.C.

"Not only are we excited about the opportunity to continue to work collaboratively with our partner, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), but also very pleased that the FHWA has recognized the value created in our partnership by quality of the work our team has performed over the previous years. Having a partner that believes in you and your capabilities helps make the tasks of being a trusted advisor and the delivery of services much easier. As always, we intend to leverage this opportunity to continue to demonstrate and expand our program management and project controls support capabilities utilizing innovative Enterprise Project and Portfolio Management technologies and leading practices to enhance the effectiveness of the Federal Lands Highway Division's project controls and scheduling operations, thus ensuring the continued fulfillment of its objectives," said Orobosa Obayagbona, managing principal at Robo Holdings.

About Robo Holdings

Robo Holdings, LLC is a national full-service consulting and workforce solutions firm focused on providing high-value business solutions that enable organizations to achieve their strategic goals by increasing the effectiveness of their underlying business and operational functions through the systematic use of our talented professionals, continuous process-improvement techniques and innovative technology. Our office locations include Houston, Texas, and Vienna, Virginia, however, our practitioners are located in several cities across North America in close proximity to our clients.

About the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA)

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) supports state and local governments in the design, construction, and maintenance of the nation's highway system (Federal Aid Highway Program) and various federally and tribal owned lands (Federal Lands Highway Program). Through financial and technical assistance to state and local governments, the FHWA is responsible for ensuring that America's roads and highways continue to be among the safest and most technologically sound in the world.

