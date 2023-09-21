West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2023) - Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQB: NILIF) (FSE: DJ5) (the "Company" or "Surge") announces that it has engaged process consultants, Kemetco Research, Inc., of Richmond, B.C., Canada, to undertake end-to-end process testing and trials, in order to identify and test the optimum flow sheet for the Nevada North Lithium Project.

In the spring of 2022 Surge undertook mineralogical studies to develop an understanding of the type of lithium bearing clays at the Nevada North Lithium Project. In addition, acid leach test work was performed to demonstrate effective leaching of the lithium bearing clays. (See news release dated May 4, 2023)

Recognizing that further mineralogical studies would continue to be part of our project development, Kemetco has been retained to work closely with Surge director Dr. Vijay Metha. Kemetco will complete a scope of work that includes a full source-to-product bench-scale work plan, incorporating the following five steps:

determining clay mineralogy and physical characteristics across the clay horizons and enrichment zones within those horizons;

scoping attrition and beneficiation across multiple methods;

leach tests across multiple parameters and equipment types;

generation and purification of leach solutions

precipitation and purification of a lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide finished product.

Kemetco Research is an integrated science, technology, and innovation company which provides analysis, testing and consulting services. Kemetco has built an extensive background in lithium, conducting test studies for a range of projects and deposit types, including clay-hosted deposits.

Mr. Greg Reimer, Chief Executive Officer, and Director, commented, "Leveraging off the work performed in 2022, we are pleased to have found a very experienced partner to undertake this next laboratory trial. This work, which will be overseen by our director and senior metallurgical advisor Dr. Vijay Mehta, will further optimize the extraction methods, and advance through the refining steps that can yield a volume of high purity lithium products to demonstrate the production quality potential from our Nevada North Lithium Project."

Amendment to Option Agreement Between M3M And Surge

The Company and M3M Metals Corp. ("M3M") have entered into an amendment of their option and joint venture agreement which was disclosed in the Company's news release dated July 26, 2023. The amendment concerns a number of claims totaling approximately 800 acres in the northeastern part of the M3M property. The Company has become aware of a subsequent dispute regarding ownership of these claims.

The amendment provides that the option agreement continues to be of full force and effect with M3M being obligated to defend title to the disputed claims and pay costs associated with the defense.

The Company does not view the claims as material to the M3M Property as they are in the northeastern part and cover unfavorable Paleozoic sediments on the east and a rhyolite flow-dome complex on the west. Neither of these rock units, it is believed, are likely to host the lithium rich claystone that is the target in the main part of the Company's existing claim.

The Option Agreement and the Amendment are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person as Defined Under National Instrument 43-101

Alan J. Morris, MSc, CPG of Spring Creek, Nevada, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for lithium in Nevada whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company maintains a focus on exploration for high-value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

About the Nevada North Lithium Project

The Company owns the Nevada North Lithium Project located in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Elko County, Nevada. The first round of drilling, completed in October 2022, identified a strongly mineralized zone of lithium bearing clays occupying a strike length of almost 1,620 meters. Widths of the mineralized horizons are at least 400 meters, supported by highly anomalous soil values indicating potential for the clay horizons to be much greater in extent. The potential for a significant lithium deposit can be illustrated by the average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in 2022 drilling, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm. (See news release dated March 29, 2023).

The 2023 drill program is underway and is designed to expand the known lithium-rich clay from the current 1,620 meters strike length to more than 3,500 meters and the known width of the mineralization to 950 meters from the previously drill-indicated 400 meters. Initial assay results from the first hole of the 2023 season averaged 4,067 ppm lithium at a 1,000 ppm cut-off. (See news release dated August 13, 2023).

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"

Greg Reimer,

President & CEO

