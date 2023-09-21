Anzeige
21.09.2023
Unchained Labs officially moves into the new Pleasanton crib!

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tool for the job, cut the ribbon this month and officially moved into its brand spanking new Pleasanton campus at 4747 Willow Street.

Unchained Labs Logo

All the company's California-based science, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sales squads are finally kicking it under one huge 121,000 sf roof - with state-of-the-art science facilities and a coffee bar to boot. Over the past year, the Unchained tribe did what it does best - tackle hard things by coming together. The move took some seriously heavy lifting (literally) and major team work to move three different facilities into the new campus, without even a blip in day-to-day business.

"We now have everyone together in one beautiful, functional forever home," said Tim Harkness, Founder and CEO of Unchained Labs. "Thanks to everyone that worked so hard to make our new HQ a reality! I'm stoked to live here with all of you!"

About Unchained Labs
Here's the deal. We're all about helping biologics and gene therapy researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling products that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

Contact:
Taegen Clary
SVP of Marketing, Unchained Labs
taegen.clary@unchainedlabs.com
925.587.9806

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/546846/4286520/UNCHAINED_LABS_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unchained-labs-officially-moves-into-the-new-pleasanton-crib-301934270.html

