Galexxy Holdings Inc.: Galexxy's VendGenie to Expand Revenues to $12.75M in Smart Kiosks and Products with Delta 88 Agreement

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / VendGenie, a 100% owned subsidiary of Galexxy Holdings Inc., (OTC PINK:GXXY), has expanded its strategic commercial supply and lease agreement, as well as its marketing expansion program with Delta 88 LLC (Delta 88) and its associated company, uVending LLC (uVending).

The agreement expands the original $9m revenue run-rate forecast to over $12.75m in annual revenue in year two. This agreement will add more than 100 new smart kiosk installations per month by year two, to exceed 600 kiosks by May 2025.

Delta 88's Phase 2 began in August 2023 with new installations servicing locations throughout Pennsylvania. The growth in the Texas market continues for the white-labeled VendGenie smart dispensing kiosk units, including the sale and supply of its proprietary D88 products which are manufactured by VendGenie.

"We've finely tuned the new ID verification and customer experience in collaboration with Mick Biagi and his team and we're enthused to scale our business further," said Rodney Orta, co-founder of Delta 88. "We're now placing our first units in Pennsylvania, expanding in Texas, and moving forward with a rapid growth plan," said Orta.

As a part of the plan, VendGenie is providing geospatial advertising solutions to drive vending unit foot traffic through Galexxy Holdings' insight marketing data program. Utilizing localized cell phone traffic, geospatial location analytics, look-alike demographics, and digital visitor data, localized ads are presented to consumers within a 1-mile radius to promote the Delta 99 smart kiosks.

"With each VendGenie installation, our revenues accelerate monthly under Galexxy's agreement with Delta 88 to $9M annual revenue run rate by January 2025, and a $12.5M run rate by May 2025 said Michael Biagi, Galexxy Holdings. "We are very enthused to be working with Delta 88, collaborating on the huge marketing potential of generating recurring product revenues through strategic placement of our VendGenie Smart Kiosks," said Michael Biagi.

