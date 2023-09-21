Intradeco Apparel: Ecolife by Belda Lloréns Signs Its First Brand License Agreement With Central America Spinning Works for the US and CAFTA Regions

With this joint venture, Central America Spinning Works and Ecolife by Belda Lloréns want to revolutionize the CAFTA market. Ecolife as Licensor will supervise the processes and quality and will invest all its know-how in this unique alliance, promoting together this consolidated ingredient brand in the textile sector for fashion and home textiles.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Central America Spinning Works (CASW), a subsidiary of Intradeco Holdings and leading pioneer in sustainable textile solutions and textile recycling products (such as Regen Yarns), and Ecolife by Belda Lloréns, a renowned and innovative brand and manufacturer of recycled yarns, are thrilled to announce their strategic joint venture aimed at transforming the duty-free CAFTA market in the U.S. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of eco-friendly textile production, as both companies combine their expertise and resources to introduce innovative and sustainable solutions to the region.

Regen Yarns





With a shared commitment to environmental stewardship and a desire to reshape the future of textiles, both companies aim to leverage their collective strengths to accelerate the adoption of recycled yarns in the U.S. market. By blending cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of customer needs, the joint venture intends to offer a diverse range of high-quality, sustainable yarns that meet the demands of both fashion and functional industries.

This collaboration heralds a new era of circular economy practices, driving the reduction of waste and carbon footprint in America. The joint venture will focus on leveraging the strengths of both companies' recycling capabilities, including advanced sorting, cleaning, and upcycling techniques, to produce recycled yarns that are both aesthetically pleasing and environmentally responsible. By combining their research and development efforts, CASW and Ecolife are poised to become frontrunners in promoting the circular textile economy and friend shoring in the CAFTA region.

This new venture aims to drive systemic change within the textile industry, promoting sustainable practices such as textile-to-textile recycling, renewable energy consumption and process optimization & innovation, setting new benchmarks for environmental stewardship.

