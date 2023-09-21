The new research "100 Notable Fintech And Blockchain Outsourcing Companies" has been published by Hypra Fund, providing a complete review of the top 100 outsourcing companies in Europe's fintech and blockchain sectors. Unlike traditional evaluations, this study takes a novel approach by allowing real clients to evaluate the performance of their contractors, resulting in an unbiased appraisal of the companies' capabilities.

Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2023) - Hypra Fund has announced a new recently published research report. The primary purpose of this research is to act as a resource for potential clients looking for tech partners to help them create fintech and blockchain products. Furthermore, the report highlights the hard effort and value made by all participants, recognizing their contributions to the sector.

Headquarters Location

The study provides insights into the featured companies' performance, client base, and achievements through a rigorous evaluation procedure. It is a helpful resource for decision-makers looking to engage with reputable organizations in the fintech and blockchain sectors, providing them with the information they need to build effective and strategic partnerships. The findings indicate that Ukraine continues to hold the top position in client reviews as the preferred destination for enterprises seeking technology and development services. Poland is ranked second, followed by the United Kingdom in third place.

Geographical Concentration

In addition, the research includes interviews with ten CEOs of significant outsourcing firms, who shed light on their perspectives on the industry's current situation and the destiny of their particular organizations.

Hourly Wage Extremes

Igor Pertsiya, Managing Partner at Hypra Fund, expressed his passion for the software development industry and its significant impact on businesses. He emphasized Hypra Fund's commitment to producing a comprehensive list of Europe's best fintech companies to foster collaboration and innovation in the sector.

Service Focus

"We are convinced that software development is critical to the success of both startups and established businesses. We share this passion at Hypra Fund and actively invest in software development companies," said Igor Pertsiya.

The study is an essential resource for businesses seeking to form strategic alliances with trustworthy and respected fintech and blockchain outsourcing firms. Please email info@hypra.fund for further information or to report any additions or corrections.

Company Size - Revenue Ration



Download the report here.

About Hypra Fund:

Hypra Fund is an investment fund that invests in and develops technological projects.

The fund raised over $25,000,000 in March 2022 and actively invests in service companies.

Hypra has already made 3 deals with software development companies, one of which is Boosty Labs, the largest development hub in the EU (focused solely on blockchain), a web 3 development company - Evacodes, and another one - a large company of 1000 people, which is currently undisclosed.

