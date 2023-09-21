Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2023) - Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ: JTAI) (the "Company"), an innovative private aviation and artificial intelligence ("AI") company, announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th Annual Main Event on Wednesday, October 4th at 2:55 PM PT.





Jet.AI to attend upcoming LD Micro Conference.



The 2023 LD Micro Main Event XVI will run from October 3rd to October 5th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT to 5:00 PM PT on both days, with a half day on Thursday, October 5th. This three-day event will feature around 200 companies with presentations occurring in half-hour increments. The Jet.AI team will be participating in 1x1 and group meetings in addition to presenting.

About Jet.AI:

Jet.AI operates in two segments, Software and Aviation, respectively. The Software segment features the B2C CharterGPT app and the B2B Jet.AI Operator platform. The CharterGPT app uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private jet booking experience. The Jet.AI operator platform offers a suite of stand-alone software products to enable FAA Part 135 charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment features jet aircraft fractions, jet card, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer's brokerage. Jet.AI is an official partner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, 2023 NHL Stanley Cup® champions. The Company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, NV and San Francisco, CA.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com. To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com. To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com.

