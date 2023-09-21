Verde Brand Communications: Wyoming Whiskey Introduces National Parks No. 3 and the Grand Limited-Edition Bourbons in Support of Grand Teton National Park Foundation

Wyoming-Based Whiskey Brand Remains True to Its Commitment to Protect America's Wide Open Spaces With Its Third National Parks Limited Release

KIRBY, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Wyoming Whiskey announces the release of National Parks No. 3 and The Grand bourbon whiskies, marking the third iteration of its National Parks collection. The distinct Fall 2023 bourbon releases will pay tribute to Grand Teton National Park and support the park's philanthropic partner Grand Teton National Park Foundation (GTNPF) in its continued efforts to preserve natural and cultural resources, and enhance the national park experience for generations to come.

Wyoming Whiskey National Parks No. 3

This year's release features National Parks No.3, a straight Bourbon Whiskey that is aged for a minimum of five years and is inspired by the winding Snake River in Grand Teton National Park. Also included in the release is The Grand collection, which is made up of three unique single barrel rye bourbons, each aged 10 years, and deemed to be exceptional at their natural barrel strength. With the release of these two new bottles, Wyoming Whiskey will be making a donation of $150,000 to Grand Teton National Park Foundation.

For Wyoming Whiskey co-founders Brad and Kate Mead and David DeFazio, Grand Teton National Park plays a pivotal role in their lives. The Meads historically used parts of Grand Teton National Park land for their annual cattle drive, a vital part of their ranching business based in Jackson, Wyoming. DeFazio is also an avid outdoorsman, and visits the park year-round for fishing, hiking, skiing and more. All to say, Grand Teton is part of the Wyoming Whiskey identity, which makes this year's partnership with GTNPF so meaningful.

"My attachment to Grand Teton National Park is deep and visceral, as I have enjoyed some of the finest days of my ranch life in the park," said Kate Mead, who is also a founding member of the GTNPF board of directors. "Supporting the Foundation is a simple way to show our appreciation for all that the park has meant to our family, and to Wyoming Whiskey."

"It is an honor for Wyoming Whiskey to be able to give back to the park and help to protect this beautiful land in our own backyard - a place so close to our hearts," said Wyoming Whiskey co-founder David DeFazio.

"Grand Teton National Park Foundation is grateful for Wyoming Whiskey's incredible support," said Leslie Mattson, President of the Grand Teton National Park Foundation. "Their vision and commitment to national park conservation will help continue our work to steward, protect, and enhance all that is special in Grand Teton."

Wyoming Whiskey National Parks No. 3 is the third-annual release to honor our nation's revered outdoor spaces. The label is inspired by the winding Snake River located in the 310,000-acre Grand Teton National Park. The whiskey itself subdues the more floral notes of last year's National Parks No. 2 edition, and plays to the granite ruggedness of the Tetons. National Parks No. 3 is a 105-proof bourbon with a suggested retail price of $79.99 in select U.S. markets, as well as online marketplaces including ReserveBar.

Wyoming Whiskey's The Grand collection is made up of three different 10-year-old single barrels that Master Blender Nancy Fraley identified as some of the best whiskey she has come across at the brand's rickhouses in remote Kirby, Wyoming. Originating from the November and December 2011 Rye Bourbon stock at the distillery, Fraley originally discovered these exceptional barrels as she was working on the Ten Year Anniversary Edition blend in 2022. The barrels' special character and quality led Fraley and the distillery team to bottle each one as individual single barrel bourbons within The Grand collection.

As a result, The Grand collection consists of three distinct offerings with each label showcasing the peak of The Grand Teton during the fall, winter or spring. Each bottle will be sold within a beautiful wooden display box that is inspired by the peaks of the Grand Teton Mountain Range. There are less than 400 bottles of The Grand available in select markets in Wyoming, California, Colorado and New York, each available for a suggested retail price of $499.99.

Wyoming Whiskey has donated over $400,000 to protect our nation's national parks through its National Parks series. Last year, Wyoming Whiskey released National Parks No. 2 in partnership with Yellowstone Forever, the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park. The collaboration celebrated Yellowstone National Park's 150th anniversary and contributed over $150,000 to Yellowstone Forever. The Wyoming Whiskey National Parks No. 2 bottle was the second collectible limited-edition release in the ongoing series, which debuted in April 2021 with the National Parks Limited Edition American Whiskey bottle. The inaugural release of Wyoming Whiskey's National Parks series contributed over $120,000 to the National Park Foundation in 2021.

As always, Wyoming Whiskey is distilled from the ground up - the right way, not the easy way. All grains are grown in Wyoming and are non-GMO. The water used to produce Wyoming Whiskey is sourced from a local limestone aquifer that has not seen the light of day in over 6,000 years.

About Wyoming Whiskey - The Whiskey of the West

Based in Kirby, Wyoming, Wyoming Whiskey has had a simple goal: to create America's next great bourbon. That goal has evolved to include all whiskies. The company and its products are a collaboration between its partners and 97,818 square miles of Wyoming. The Mead family first came to Wyoming as ranchers in 1890 and the state defines them, and their whiskey. They use the finest corn, winter wheat, winter rye, barley, and water from the Big Horn Basin and promote Wyoming's natural and human resources. Every drop of this bourbon is 100% Wyoming. To learn more, visit http://www.wyomingwhiskey.com.

About Grand Teton National Park Foundation

Grand Teton National Park Foundation is a private, nonprofit organization whose mission is to partner with Grand Teton National Park to steward, protect, and enhance all that is special in the park. The Foundation initiates improvements, critical research, and projects that improve visitors' experiences, creating a solid future for Grand Teton. Since 1997, the organization has raised over $100 million to engage young and diverse audiences in the outdoors, preserve cultural resources, protect wildlife and natural resources, and capital projects such as construction of the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center, a $23 million campaign to preserve the 640-acre Antelope Flats parcel, the Inspiring Journeys campaign for Jenny Lake, and the purchase and protection of the last privately held acre on the Mormon Row Historic District.

