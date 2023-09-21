Integrous Communications: MDB Capital Holdings Begins Trading on NASDAQ

Public Venture Platform Company Will Trade Under Ticker Symbol "MDBH"

ADDISON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, (NASDAQ:MDBH) ("MDB") a public venture platform with the objective of growing the public venture marketplace and optimizing the way meaningful technologies are financed and built, today announced it raised $19,999,992 and is pleased to announce that its Class A Common Shares representing MDB limited liability interests will begin trading on the NASDAQ today, September 21, 2023 at approximately 10:45am EST under the ticker symbol "MDBH."

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

MDB was founded in 1997 with the purpose of backing visionary technology, inventors, and technology entrepreneurs via a new form of public venture capital that finances pre-revenue, early-stage companies through early public offerings, primarily listed on NASDAQ. After successfully launching 16 companies under this public venture model, MDB believes the natural next step is to become a public entity and attract investors who share its vision to continue to launch new platform technologies into the public markets. MDB currently has two wholly owned subsidiaries, Public Ventures, LLC ("Public Ventures') and Patentvest, Inc., and a majority-owned company that is also a partner company, Invizyne Technologies, Inc. MDB is also in the process of expanding the business scope of Public Ventures, an SEC registered and FINRA member broker dealer, to include self-clearing capabilities to enhance its investment banking services to both issuers and investors. For more information, please visit www.mdb.com.

