Erbil, Iraq--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2023) - Rudaw Media Network introduces its newest television initiative, "Next," an innovative program poised to reshape the way innovation is perceived, spotlighting the groundbreaking achievements of some of the world's most exceptional innovators.

Hosted by Namo Abdulla, a seasoned journalist with more than 15 years of journalistic experience, "Next" transcends conventional boundaries to delve deep into the captivating realm of technological and scientific advancements worldwide.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0_A9oe9rJk

Over the course of his journalistic career, Abdulla has covered various topics such as politics, security, human rights, and culture. His work has appeared in several major international media outlets, including the New York Times, Reuters, and the Voice of America. He is also the founder and former editor-in-chief of Rudaw English.

"We are thrilled to announce Next, a new TV show on innovation that will showcase the latest and most exciting developments in science and technology," said Ako Mohammed, the CEO of Rudaw Media Network. "We are delighted to have Namo Abdulla back and are confident that he will bring a fresh and engaging perspective to our viewers with his new show on innovation. Next is also a reflection of Rudaw's commitment to being a leading and innovative media network in the region and beyond."

Next will be a bi-weekly, multi-lingual show that starts airing on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 10:00 PM local time on Rudaw TV, in both major Kurdish dialects, Sorani and Kurmanci. The English, Turkish, and Arabic versions of the show will be published online on Rudaw's website, YouTube and its social media channels.

The show will feature exclusive interviews with leading experts, entrepreneurs, inventors, and researchers who are behind some of the most groundbreaking innovations in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, renewable energy, space exploration, and other fields.

Next aims to inform, inspire, and educate the viewers about the latest developments in science and technology and how they can shape the future of humanity. The show will also encourage the viewers to participate in the discussion and share their opinions and ideas through social media platforms.

"I am very excited to be back at Rudaw and to launch this new show," said Namo Abdulla. "I have always been passionate about innovation and how it can improve our lives and solve our problems. I hope that Next will be a platform where we can explore the amazing potential of science and technology and also address some of the ethical and social challenges that they pose."

About Rudaw

Rudaw Media Network is a leading Kurdish media organization that operates across multiple platforms, including TV, radio, web, and print. Rudaw is committed to providing accurate, balanced, and diverse news and views to its audience in Kurdish, Arabic, English, and Turkish. Rudaw is based in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and has offices and correspondents in several countries around the world.

Press Contact:

Ali Jaff

pr@rudaw.net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181392