MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework , the data-driven cloud security company, today announced that TSB, an iconic British banking institution, has selected Lacework's cloud security platform to help secure its cloud infrastructure.

"The Lacework Polygraph data platform will help to transform the way our security teams operate," said Paul Branley, Chief Information Security Officer, TSB. "We're really excited to take a data-driven approach to secure our cloud environment enabling our developers to focus on value-added work and dramatically reduce our security alerts with Lacework's behaviour anomaly, unsupervised machine learning approach," Paul Branley, CISO.

TSB is a retail bank with a trusted customer brand, heritage stretching back to the start of the savings bank movement 200 years ago, and a committed workforce that offer full service banking to more than five million customers. TSB has been an industry leader in operating on a modern banking platform and serving its customers through digital channels, over the phone and in branches across the UK.

With an ever-growing digital business, TSB required a unified cloud security platform that can scale across its multi-cloud landscape, providing Security and Development teams with a correlated and prioritized, end-to-end view that pinpoints the largest risks and handful of security events that matter most. Lacework will allow TSB to continue to securely scale its cloud adoption at pace and avoid the constraints on innovation caused by legacy solutions. The platform gives the TSB security team increased ability to identify and eliminate vulnerabilities across multi-cloud configuration, infrastructure-as-code (IaC), Kubernetes and other containers, applications, and their dependencies.

"Like many security professionals I started my career at a bank, so partnering with such an iconic bank as TSB to support their work building sustainable cloud security at pace and scale is a privilege," said Andreas Schneider, Field-CISO, Lacework. "Partnering with Lacework, TSB will be able to reduce complexity in their tools landscape and our anomaly detection will allow them to embed security at any speed and scale."

The TSB security team will also take advantage of continuous posture and compliance assessments from the Lacework platform to fully automate audit and compliance processes. With easy integration into DevOps and CI/CD pipelines, Lacework is helping TSB ensure that security becomes an enabler of innovation velocity, not a blocker.

