Atari Inc.: Enter the Wasteland in Atari's Ravenous Roguelite Days of Doom, Now Available on PC and Consoles

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Atari ® - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers - announced that Days of Doom , the post-apocalyptic tactical roguelite is now available on Windows PC , Nintendo Switch , PlayStation 4 and 5 , Xbox One and Series X|S , and Atari VCS. Gather together a diverse squad of heroes to confront the relentless onslaught of zombies, ghouls, raiders, and other foes on the ultimate mission to reach Sanctuary.



Days of Doom is an unconventional post-apocalyptic odyssey set in a colorful, chaotic world where zombies, raiders, zombie raiders, and mutant lizards roam free. You'll embark on a quest to navigate a treacherous wasteland and reach sanctuary amidst the rubble. Armed with an eclectic group of uniquely skilled survivors, you must strategically maneuver through hordes of undead hellspawn and other threatening adversaries, manage hard-earned resources, and devise tactics that will allow you to outsmart the undead and mutated swarms.

Mastering the art of turn-based combat is essential to survival in this tortured realm. Each character class possesses unique abilities that, when skillfully employed, can turn the tide of battle. Kickstart the chaos with Pyro, setting foes ablaze for lingering damage. Combo together attacks from Hydromancer and Thrasher, drenching enemies with watery assaults and delivering an electrifying knock-out. Though the odds seem insurmountable, strategic utilization of each class' talents, combined with timely upgrades and new abilities, is the key to overcoming the undead (or otherwise disturbing) menaces.

Prepare for endless surprises and relentless challenges, as no two runs in Days of Doom are ever the same. The procedurally generated landscape and the unpredictability of enemy encounters ensure each playthrough offers a fresh opportunity to hone your survival skills, pushing you to the top of your game.

Key Features of Days of Doom Include:

Anime-inspired art style that brings the playful and quirky vision of the post-apocalypse to life





Eight unique character classes, each equipped with powerful default and punishing special abilities, boosted by over 70 items and runes to collect





A dozen enemies, from the archetypal zombie to deadly raiders to explosive monstrosities, and two surprisingly brutal boss fights





Original orchestral soundtrack by Jelle Dittmar (Death by Flame, The Playboy Murders)



Developed by SneakyBox and published by Atari, Days of Doom is now available on Steam, Epic, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Atari VCS.

To stay up-to-date on all things Atari and retro-pop culture, follow on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , join the community on Discord , and enroll in the Atari Club at www.atari.club .

A press kit including key art, screenshots, logos, and videos is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/days-of-doom_presskit .

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com .

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA).

©2023 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

About SneakyBox

SneakyBox is a digital development studio focusing on games, porting, VR/AR products and interactive engineering solutions. They have created lasting friendships with partner companies worldwide.

The company was founded in 2012 by Liudas Ubarevicius and Justas Šalkevicius and currently has a team of more than 50+ developers, artists & industry professionals. The team has a wide range of skills that allow us to release games and products on all major platforms using most game engines and industry tools.

The studio has completed work on over 500 projects, working together with such companies as Atari, Untold Tales, MODUS games, DO-GAMES, and others.