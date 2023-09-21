Daye: Pioneering Gynecological Health Startup Famed for Reinventing the Tampon Launches in the U.S.

Female-Founded Startup Debuts World's First CBD Tampon, Diagnostic Tampon and Virtual Period Pain Clinic in the U.S. to Usher in a New Category of Healthcare: "Tampon Gynecology"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Today, award-winning gynecological health startup Daye is launching in the U.S., giving Americans access to the most innovative products in menstrual, vaginal and hormonal healthcare.

Founded in the U.K., Daye is best known for having invented the world's first and only Cannabidiol (CBD) Tampon that is now used by over 100,000 women and assigned female at birth (AFAB) individuals.

Daye provides women and AFAB individuals with products and services designed by an expert team of scientists and biomedical engineers to support a myriad of gynecological needs. Its groundbreaking products include a first-of-its-kind Diagnostic Tampon for at-home vaginal health screening and the world's first virtual Period Pain Clinic , which facilitates faster diagnosis of chronic gynecological conditions like endometriosis and PCOS, as well as providing patients with comprehensive, personalized pain management plans which combine the best treatments available in both pharmacology and holistic medicine.

With up to 90% of women reporting pain during menstruation and 43% reporting pain with every menstrual cycle*, Daye is on a mission to overcome gender biases in medical research and close the gender pain gap by creating products based on a balance of scientific innovation and female intuition. "When it comes to healthcare for the female body, the system is broken and rife with historical gender biases," said Valentina Milanova, founder of Daye. "At Daye, we strive to not only bring awareness to the significant health gap that exists in medical research and innovation, but also close it by creating gynecological products that solve issues that directly impact the health of women and AFAB individuals."

Daye's Diagnostic Tampon provides an at-home test to screen for vaginal infections, with the opportunity to screen for STIs and HPV on the horizon in early 2024. More effective than using a swab to obtain a sample, Daye's Diagnostic Tampon is a non-invasive screening method that tests the vaginal microbiome, which is quickly emerging as a key predictor of the risk for several gynecological health outcomes such as fertility challenges and miscarriage.

The goal of Daye's Diagnostic Tampon is to provide women and AFAB individuals with comprehensive, accessible, and easy-to-use methods for insights into their sexual and reproductive health, no matter their stage of life. Upon receipt of results, patients can also book consultations with vetted specialists through Daye's online health platform and obtain prescriptions for their symptoms from gynecologists and pharmacists.

Daye is also debuting its Period Pain Clinic in the U.S., which is a virtual tool that helps expedite the time to diagnosis for chronic, underappreciated conditions like endometriosis and PCOS. Women in the U.S. can suffer from endometriosis an average of 4 - 11 years before being properly diagnosed.** Daye's Period Pain Clinic exists to facilitate faster diagnosis of these kinds of chronic pain conditions, provide education around a patient's risk of endometriosis, PCOS, adenomyosis, fibroids and chronic pelvic inflammation, and create personalized pain management plans tailored to an individual's needs and lifestyle.

Additionally, the brand is introducing its famed CBD Tampon in the U.S. market, which delivers 100mg of medical-grade CBD extract directly to the vagina. Daye's "Nude" Tampon will also be available in the U.S. market, which, like the CBD tampon, is 100% organic, made using ethically sourced materials, free of dyes, pesticides and fragrances. Daye's tampons are free of plastic, rayon, chlorine bleach, dioxin, phthalates and fragrances - all of which have been commonly found in mainstream tampons. They are also housed in a sustainable sugarcane applicator and flushable, ocean-safe wrapper, allowing Daye to reduce non-recyclable plastic waste and promote greener periods.

In addition to these products and services, Daye will be offering Bamboo Menstrual Pads , ProViotics to support gut and vaginal microbiome health and CBD Balm to encourage relaxation for aching muscles or PMS-ing bellies.

A majority of modern medications, even those specifically made for women, were never tested on the female physiology, as women were not allowed to participate in clinical trials until 1993.*** Through product innovation that is rooted in scientific data and guided by customer feedback, Daye is working toward bridging the gender gap in medical research and innovation.

# # #

Notes to Editors

*Source: National Library of Medicine

**Source: American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology

***Source: National Institutes of Health

About Daye

Daye is a female-founded gynecological health startup and is fast becoming the leading destination for menstrual pain management, vaginal health, and hormonal awareness. Founded in 2018, the company has raised almost $24 million (£19 million).

On a mission to overcome historical gender biases and close the gender gap in medical research and innovation, Daye intends to 'put your gynecological health back in your own hands' by pioneering gynocentric research and creating revolutionary products and services for period pain, menstrual care and at-home testing for STIs, HPV and vaginal infections.

Daye's goal is to empower women and assigned female at birth (AFAB) individuals to take control of their gynecological health. From calming menstrual care products to cutting-edge virtual diagnosis, all of Daye's products and services are personalized, advanced, fuss-free and supported by science.

Known for having invented the world's first and only Cannabidiol (CBD) Tampon - which has achieved ISO 13485 certification, meaning it reaches the highest standards possible for medical devices - as well as a first-of-its-kind at-home Diagnostic Tampon, Daye has been recognized by WIRED as one of London's hottest startups in 2022 and 2019. Daye's founder, Valentina Milanova, was also named on the 2023 Forbes 30Under30 Europe list . For more information, please visit yourdaye.com and @yourdaye on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact

press@yourdaye.com

SOURCE: Daye

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786219/pioneering-gynecological-health-startup-famed-for-reinventing-the-tampon-launches-in-the-us