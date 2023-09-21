Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
21.09.2023 | 15:14
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ananda Professional Unveils Innovative Pets Soft Chews for Stress Relief and Joint & Mobility Support

Leveraging unique cannabinoid formulations and functional ingredients, Ananda Pets Soft Chews deliver natural pet wellness solutions.

GEORGETOWN, KY. / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Ananda Professional, a leading provider of professional-quality CBD products, is excited to announce the launch of its latest breakthrough in pet wellness - SereniPets+ Soft Chews for Stress Relief, and PupEze+ Soft Chews for Joint & Mobility Support. These new chews are the result of Ananda Professional's expanded manufacturing capabilities, ensuring the same premium quality and consistency as their trusted human products.

Ananda Pets New Products

Ananda Pets New Products
SereniPets for Pet Stress, PupEze for Joint Health and CBD tincture for general wellness



Ananda Professional's Pets Soft Chews have been thoughtfully formulated to address two critical aspects of pet health: stress relief and joint & mobility support. Each chew is meticulously crafted to provide the very best in pet wellness, making it easier than ever for pet owners to give their beloved companions the care they deserve.

These chews are a standout in the market due to their specific cannabinoid formulations and functional ingredients that provide clinically tested outcomes. PupEze+ pairs a unique formulation of CBD, CBD-A, CBC and BioCell® Collagen to deliver joint health and mobility support. SereniPets+ combines CBD, CBG, CBN and Suntheanine® resulting in calming effects and relief, even during the most stressful events.

"Our commitment to the well-being of both humans and their four-legged friends has driven us to develop these remarkable Pets Soft Chews," said Chris Lee, Marketing Director at Ananda Professional. "We understand the importance of ensuring pets live happy, healthy lives, and that's why we've carefully selected these specific cannabinoids and added functional ingredients to deliver the best outcomes."

These soft chews are expertly crafted with the same precision and care as Ananda Professional's human products. Their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility ensures that each soft chew meets the highest quality standards, providing pet owners with peace of mind and confidence in the products they choose for their pets.

For more information about Ananda Professional's Pets Soft Chews for Stress Relief and Joint & Mobility Support, and to explore the full range of pet wellness products, please visit Ananda Professional's website.

Contact Information

Chris Lee
Brand Director - Ananda Professional
chris.lee@anandaprofessional.com
888-388-1119

SOURCE: Ananda Professional

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/786077/ananda-professional-unveils-innovative-pets-soft-chews-for-stress-relief-and-joint-mobility-support

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.