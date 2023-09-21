Veem Inc.: Veem Expands Its Real-Time Payment Capabilities by Introducing a Fee-Free Visa Virtual Card

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Veem, a leading provider of global accounts payable and receivable solutions for businesses, announced today the release of virtual cards for small businesses in the U.S. The virtual cards are powered by Visa®, and in partnership with Marqeta, the global modern card issuing platform. Veem's Visa Prepaid Card issued by Pathward® enables customers to get paid in minutes and use those funds to make purchases anywhere Visa is accepted, globally.

Veem's Virtual Card is the latest addition to its wide range of payment options, empowering businesses to manage their spending by transforming incoming payments into cards that can be used anywhere Visa is accepted.

"Veem's Virtual Card represents a transformative leap forward, enabling customers to have quicker access to funds and unparalleled payment flexibility," said Marwan Forzley, CEO of Veem. "Getting paid faster and managing spend are key ingredients for cash-flow management."

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, yet face many struggles when it comes to managing spending. Companies like Veem have partnered with Marqeta to make it easier for businesses to manage their spending and stay ahead of expenses," said Todd Pollak, Chief Revenue Officer, Marqeta. "Marqeta's platform enables Veem to launch virtual cards quickly through our open APIs and create a seamless experience for their cardholders."

About Veem

Trusted by more than 800,000 businesses in over 100 countries, Veem is the market leader in automating accounts payables and receivables for businesses. Started with the intention of making business payments as simple as sending an email, Veem has revolutionized the way businesses pay and get paid around the world by empowering business owners, accountants, and finance professionals to take control of their payment processes. Veem levels the playing field by providing enterprise-level payment tools to small businesses. Designed with data security and privacy in mind, Veem adheres to strict compliance, privacy and data-protection practices and holds all required federal and state licenses.

About Marqeta

Marqeta's modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta's platform, powered by open APIs, gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating product development and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Its modern architecture provides instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California, and is certified to operate in 40 countries globally. For more information, visit www.marqeta.com.

About Pathward

Pathward®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion. Pathward strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at www.pathward.com.

