PAN Communications: PAN HealthPulse: Conversations that Matter Maps Critical Media Conversation Drivers with Opportunities for Today's Health Tech Brands

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / PAN Communications , an integrated marketing and public relations agency for B2B technology and healthcare brands, today announced its latest healthcare industry report, " HealthPulse: Conversations that Matter ."

The report is the most recent in a series of original research pieces published by PAN, reflecting the agency's data-first approach to integrated marketing and PR and commitment to informed, analytics-driven strategy.

PAN's HealthPulse analyzes 12 trends from telehealth and interoperability to digital therapeutics and the patient experience and takes a deep dive into the new cycles driving media headlines to deliver insights into where and how brands can differentiate and add unique value.

"Given today's healthcare dynamic and paradigm shifts in care connectivity and delivery, we're helping health tech brands meet their moment by bringing forward some of the top media conversations taking place in the HIT and digital health spaces, particularly as brands assess the impact of their campaigns and look to differentiate their message in 2024 and beyond," said Dan Martin , Executive Vice President, for PAN Healthcare. "We examined what's trending up, what's trending down, and most importantly, where the opportunities lie for brands to unlock success in an increasingly competitive market landscape."

The insights collected in the report are indicative of PAN's industry expertise and broader perspective on the critical role of data - to help brands stay on top of conversations within the media landscapes that matter to their key stakeholders and maximize their opportunity in those spaces.

Key Highlights

Telehealth: By media share of voice, telehealth - including virtual care and telemedicine - is the most-discussed topic of the terms analyzed even despite a decrease in mentions compared to 2022, signaling continued interest in how to balance and reimburse care delivery in the post-pandemic era.

By media share of voice, telehealth - including virtual care and telemedicine - is the most-discussed topic of the terms analyzed even despite a decrease in mentions compared to 2022, signaling continued interest in how to balance and reimburse care delivery in the post-pandemic era. Artificial Intelligence: Media conversations around AI's impact on healthcare have risen significantly - a 166% increase YoY - with much of the dialogue evaluating the risks vs. benefits as the industry considers the advantages of adopting the technology.

Media conversations around AI's impact on healthcare have risen significantly - a 166% increase YoY - with much of the dialogue evaluating the risks vs. benefits as the industry considers the advantages of adopting the technology. Women's Health: With a 74% increase in media mentions compared to the same time period last year, women's health continues to be dominated by a range of topics, from health equity to maternal mortality and post-partum depression.

With a 74% increase in media mentions compared to the same time period last year, women's health continues to be dominated by a range of topics, from health equity to maternal mortality and post-partum depression. Patient Experience: Increasing 29% since 2022, media conversations are entrenched in next-generation digital health tools - wearables, mobile apps - driving innovation in the patient experience, while patient-centered monitoring, cultural competency and diversity, and value-based care round out the supporting cast of related topics shaping headlines.

Great marketing starts with your story, and creating a meaningful brand story in the sea of sameness means knowing what your audiences care about and staying on top of conversations that matter most. PAN's HealthPulse provides insights into the latest trends, addressable markets, media conversation drivers and awareness opportunities across the healthcare landscape. Across all these sectors, clear communication, differentiation, and adaptation to evolving industry conversations are crucial to successfully build and amplify awareness while shifting that brand equity into meaningful demand gen programs.

The agency debuts HealthPulse as health tech companies, payers, pharma/life sciences and the broader investment communities prepare for key industry conferences, notably Rock Health Summit and HLTH 2023 . The report also closely follows the launch of the agency's new services in conjunction with its Brand-to-Demand marketing strategy and approach.

Download HealthPulse: Conversations that Matter , the first in a series of quarterly healthcare media benchmark reports, to understand how to pivot your marketing strategy, validate your earned media efforts and optimize your campaign message so you can be sure your content is reaching and resonating.

