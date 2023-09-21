CEEK VR Inc.: Celebrity Sports Academy Teams With Ceek Metaverse to Host First Jimmy Butler Youth Camp - Training and Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Interviews Available on www.ceek.com

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / The energy was electric as 6x NBA All Star and Miami Heat superstar, Jimmy Butler, hosted his first Miami basketball and cheer camp for co-eds between ages 7 and 18 on August 26th and August 27th at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The camp, produced by Celebrity Sports Academy and presented by CEEK Metaverse hosted 300 campers, ranging in skill set from beginner to advanced. Over the course of the two days, basketball campers rotated through a Passing & Shooting Station, led by Triple Threat Basketball. Coaches from Elite Basketball Academy lead campers through ball-handling specific drills, improving technique and/or mastering the basics. Time spent at the Bommarito Performance Agility Station focused on speed, strength, mobility and footwork. Basketball tournaments were also played both days, under the camp's Basketball Commissioner's, Kodahmus Llongbey and Anne O'Neil. Cheer campers were instructed by 5 Star Athletics, learning the fundamentals, as well as a choreographed routine that they performed on the second day of camp in front of a packed crowd. Campers also spent time in the Sportology Classroom where instructor Jeremy Holmes of Treasureville Academy led student-athletes through the importance of mental mindset and the key steps to success, both on and off the playing field, such as Gratitude, Effort, Attitude and Coachability.

"We are proud to have partnered with CEEK Metaverse for the past 5 years. CEEK's immersive virtual reality experiences and live streaming platform have elevated our program, providing an innovative and engaging environment for young athletes. Together, we've created unforgettable moments in the virtual world, bridging the gap between physical camps and virtual online training. We are excited for many more years of collaboration and groundbreaking experiences." - Jessica Dereschuk McDaniel, COO & Co-Founder, Celebrity Sports Academy.

"Working with the Dwyane Wade Celebrity Sports Academy for the past 5 years on their youth training camp has been an incredible journey. We are proud to collaborate for Jimmy Butler's youth camp to inspire and empower the next generation of athletes. We look forward to extending the training and experiences online. " stated Mary Spio, CEO & Founder www.ceek.com

CEEK Metaverse was onsite filming the camp with its 360 VR technology, allowing subscribers of CEEK access to the training as well as all the activities campers experienced. Additionally, all campers went home with an autographed Jimmy Butler keepsake card and 30 days of complimentary access on www.ceek.com to continue their training on the dedicated Celebrity Sports Academy CEEK channel. Featuring nearly fifty videos that highlight the training exclusive to Celebrity Sports Academy, The CSA CEEK channel includes exclusive "pro chats' with NBA and WNBA stars such as Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, CJ McCollum, Cheyenne Parker, Andrew Wiggins, Collin Sexton, Udonis Haslem, Cappie Pondexter and more.

About Celebrity Sports Academy

The belief of Celebrity Sports Academy is to train hard, play hard and take fun serious. Where we cultivate our athletes from the inside, out. Where teaching them out how to be better athletes is just as important as teaching them kindness, self-respect, and self-discipline. Where being a good teammate continues long after the last whistle blows. Where we value relationships and family. Where our campers cheer as hard for themselves, as they do their teammates. Where you can meet your favorite athletes, make new friends, and sharpen your skills, on and off the playing field. Because, it always has and always will, be bigger than the sports itself. To learn more visit: https://www.celebritysportsacademy.com/.

About CEEK

CEEK is a celebrity Metaverse that empowers creators, brands, and live events organizers to extend their reach and monetization globally through virtual events, digital merch, social games and unique experiences that traverse multiple virtual worlds. CEEK VR pioneered virtual reality concerts with the mission of making VR experiences universally accessible and enjoyable. An award-winning distributor of blockchain authenticated digital media and celebrity merchandise. CEEK Smart VR Tokens allow Ceekers (CEEK community members) ability to access authenticated content and celebrity merchandise with transparent content rights reporting and automatic publisher payments via smart contracts. The CEEK metaverse simulates the communal experience of attending a live concert, attending a sporting event, and other 'money can't buy' exclusive experiences with friends anywhere at any time.

