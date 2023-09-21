Formulators can now manufacture environmentally acceptable lubricants (EALs) and streamline their EU Ecolabel certification process with OQ Chemicals' lubricant base oil, Oxlube L7-NPG. Recently added to the Lubricant Substance Classification List (LuSC), this product aligns with stringent EU Ecolabel criteria. Oxlube L7-NPG, a low viscosity ester, is aptly suited for cooling and lubricating, including applications such as metal working and lubricants compliant with the Vessel General Permit (VGP).

Svea Meuser, Global Marketing Director Acids Esters at OQ Chemicals, highlights the critical need for environmentally acceptable lubricants: "In many lubricant and cooling applications like marine, agricultural, forestry, and metalworking fluids, there's a potential for lubricants to enter the environment. For these sensitive areas, it's crucial that lubricants are environmentally acceptable. We've extensively tested our Oxlube L7-NPG for eco-toxicity. It's readily biodegradable and not harmful to aquatic ecosystems, and its maximum allowable treatment rates aren't constrained by biodegradation or aquatic toxicity limits. This makes Oxlube L7-NPG an ideal base oil for EU Ecolabel compliant lubricant formulations."

"We are pleased that Oxlube L7-NPG is now certified under the stringent LuSC list criteria. It demonstrates our continued commitment to our customers as we provide them with essential, certified building blocks that enable them to economically address the rapidly growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products," added Dr. Ina Werxhausen, Director Sustainability Corporate Communications at OQ Chemicals.

In OQ Chemicals' Oxlube product range, Oxlube L7-NPG stands alongside Oxlube L9-TMP, which serves as a direct substitute for the traditional C8/C10 acid-based TMP ester and is also listed under LuSC.

About OQ Chemicals

OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea) is a global manufacturer of Oxo Intermediates and Oxo Performance Chemicals such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These are used to produce high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, flavors and fragrances, printing inks, and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and markets its chemicals in more than 60 countries. The company is part of OQ, an integrated energy company originating in Oman. More information is available at chemicals.OQ.com

