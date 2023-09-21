Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 21
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Asia Trust plc
HEADLINE: Annual General Meeting Results
At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 21 September 2023, shareholders approved the following resolutions on a show of hands:
Ordinary Business
Ordinary Resolutions
1. To receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 April 2023.
2. To approve Company's Dividend Payment Policy.
3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.
4. To approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration.
5. To re-elect Neil Rogan as a Director of the Company.
6. To re-elect Vanessa Donegan as a Director of the Company.
7. To re-elect Myriam Madden as a Director of the Company.
8. To re-elect Sonya Rogerson as a Director of the Company.
9. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor to the Company.
10. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor.
Special Business
Ordinary Resolution
11. To authorise the Directors to allot securities.
Special Resolutions
12. To authorise the Directors to allot securities disapplying statutory pre-emption rights.
13. To authorise the Directors to buy back up to 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary shares.
14. That the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days.
A breakdown of the proxy votes registered for resolutions 1 to 14 is shown below.
Resolution
Votes For (including votes at the discretion of the Chairman)
%
Votes Against
%
Votes Withheld
Ordinary Resolutions
1
39,586,468
99.99
24
0.01
450
2
39,585,782
99.99
710
0.01
450
3
39,500,512
99.81
73,786
0.19
12,644
4
39,514,228
99.84
61,670
0.16
11,044
5
39,538,929
99.96
14,547
0.04
33,466
6
39,547,956
99.99
5,520
0.01
33,466
7
39,547,652
99.99
5,824
0.01
33,466
8
39,542,956
99.97
10,520
0.03
33,466
9
39,545,044
99.91
34,178
0.09
7,720
10
39,560,796
99.94
25,314
0.06
832
11
39,538,604
99.88
46,732
0.12
1,606
Special Resolutions
12
39,506,025
99.83
69,007
0.17
11,910
13
38,379,635
96.95
1,206,016
|
3.05
1,291
14
39,458,217
99.70
118,298
0.30
10,427
The Company has 74,999,881 ordinary shares of 10p each in issue, of which 8,146,594 shares are held in Treasury. These carry one vote per share and accordingly the total voting rights are 66,853,287. The above tables represent the number of votes registered. 59% of the Company's issued share capital is represented by the voting. The poll votes lodged with the Registrar will shortly be available via the Company's website at: www.invesco.co.uk/invescoasia
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that were passed at the annual general meeting, which do not constitute ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Company Secretary
Invesco Asset Management Limited
21 September 2023