

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) announced the acquisition of Corona, California-based Ace Commercial Insurance Center. Ace Commercial Insurance Center is a specialist insurance broker serving the trucking industry primarily in Southern California. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The company said Jackie Hoang, Anhdy Nguyen and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Scott Firestone, head of Gallagher's Southwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.



