Donnerstag, 21.09.2023
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
21.09.2023 | 15:38
Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: The 'EPiQ' Unlock to Supercharge Your Culture

Download a free eBook to learn how purpose can attract, inspire, and engage your workforce.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

Nearly 70% of employees say it's not enough for their employers to generate a profit. Employees believe their employers have a responsibility to positively impact society, from fellow employees to communities. In order to help companies better act on insights like this one, we developed a brief eBook exploring the many benefits of purpose to supercharge and enrich culture. Download your copy here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/carol-cone-purpose
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/786248/the-epiq-unlock-to-supercharge-your-culture

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
