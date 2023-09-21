ACCESSWIRE's Customer Service Amplifies the Value of its Press Release Distribution Services

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, understands that providing exemplary customer service experiences makes a difference for customers.

According to HubSpot Research, 93% of customers are likely to make repeat purchases with companies that offer excellent customer service.

"We pride ourselves on providing our customers with around-the-clock customer service to answer their questions, solve their problems, and give them the advice they need, when they need it, no matter the time of day," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "There's no denying our press release distribution services provide our customers with immense value on their own, but when paired with our award-winning customer service, it's taken to the next level to help brands build awareness, expand reach, and much more."

In addition to its flat-fee pricing, expansive distribution channels, and expanding suite of press release distribution services, ACCESSWIRE prides itself on its 24/7/365 customer service.

"Your commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in every interaction we've had. Your prompt responses, willingness to address any concerns, and willingness to go the extra mile have made a significant impact on my overall experience. I genuinely appreciate your efforts and the exceptional level of service you have provided." - Paul E., Small Business Professional and Validated G2 Reviewer

"I strongly recommend. I have used ACCESSWIRE for years and their customer service is outstanding." - Stan M., President and Co-Founder and Validated G2 Reviewer

"The team at ACCESSWIRE always delivers a top-notch customer service experience." - Israel David A., Chief Financial Officer and Validated G2 Reviewer

ACCESSWIRE provides award-winning press release distribution services and online newsrooms that ensure its customers' most important moments are reaching the right audiences.

To learn more about ACCESSWIRE's press release distribution services, visit accesswire.com

