Huawei Launches Intelligent Architecture and Intelligent E&P Solution for Oil and Gas Industry

SHANGHAI, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2023, Huawei launched the intelligent architecture and intelligent E&P solution for the oil and gas industry.

Huawei's intelligent architecture for oil and gas is made up of six intelligent segments. Every segment involves hierarchical decoupling. The architecture is compatible with mainstream third-party frameworks and can interconnect with existing or newly built third-party platforms and data lakes.

Based on large models, users can take a differentiated approach to emerging intelligent needs. The unified intelligent architecture builds upon what the industry, partners, and Huawei have to offer, and can adapt to all kinds of business models.

Huawei's intelligent E&P solution integrates high-performance computing, massive data storage, AI exploration models, and collaborative scheduling of software and hardware resources. New technologies, like storage, high-performance computing platforms, AI, and cloud, help oil and gas enterprises achieve efficient and refined E&P research.

Huawei's E&P storage solution provides stable, reliable, secure, and high-performance storage devices to house it. It meets the storage performance needs of seismic data processing, interpretation, and reservoir numerical simulation, and shortens routine processing time by 30%.

Huawei's E&P cloud solution implements centralized data management and sharing based on the cloud, which allows customers to convert CAPEX to OPEX. The maximum processing area can be expanded from 400 km2 to 2000 km2, and the depth of the stratum that can be processed is increased from 5 km to 8 km, greatly improving seismic processing and interpretation efficiency.

Huawei provides an AI platform that lends services to seismic data processing and interpretation, oil and gas reservoir identification by well logging, and pumping well condition diagnosis. The modeling period of seismic exploration and well logging interpretation can be shortened by 80%, and the accuracy of carbonate fracture and cavern prediction and well logging fluid identification can be boosted higher than 95%. This not only improves the efficiency of exploration and prediction, but also consolidates and passes on expert experience.

For the future oil and gas development, Huawei will stick to its positioning, fully leverage its full-stack digital technology, be an intelligent bridge builder, and work with customers and partners to make AI tech pervasive.

