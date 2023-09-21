Medisafe Launches "Rapid Release" for Expedited Development of Configurable, Scalable Patient Engagement Programs

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / With strategic brand planning season in full swing, Medisafe , a leading digital health company specializing in medication management, is announcing the launch of Rapid Release - an accelerated offering that launches a configurable and scalable Digital Companion on our Connected Health Platform in 90 days or less.

Rapid Release enables pharma brand leaders, procurement, and IT teams to optimize 2023 budgets to impact Q1 2024 results. This quick-to-market digital health solution not only delivers an easily-deployable solution, but provides the agility to exceed brand goals and measurability to demonstrate value.

"As a user-friendly and effective Digital Companion with swift implementation, Rapid Release streamlines pharmaceutical strategic planning and execution processes while enhancing efficiency and reducing costs. Medisafe's proven platform delivers meaningful data insights and millions of patient engagements to our partners, on time and on budget," said Stacey Wasserman, Medisafe's Chief Business Officer.

Medisafe's Digital Companion delivers patients and caregivers with timely and effective interventions for managing complex therapeutic regimens and supports effective holistic health management, by managing medications, tracking symptoms, biometrics, and wellness - all in one easy-to-use app.

Meaningful, data-driven, measurable results impact brand insights and performance and support overall brand growth. Medisafe's partners have multiple options to scale their offerings, including SaMD, new symptom trackers, CRM integrations, wearables integrations, prior authorization, and caregiver integrations, among others.

Learn more about how an investment in Medisafe can impact your business with data-driven results, and scalable options to align with your strategy and budget.

About Medisafe

Medisafe is the leading medication engagement company that empowers patients to seamlessly manage their treatment journey and holistic health while providing real-time intelligence to pharma partners. By combining advanced technology - including smart, customizable, and scalable solutions for any needs - with behavior science, its Connected Health Platform supports patients, providers, and payers at-scale by supporting better engagement, health management, and outcomes. Over 10M registered patients and caregivers rely on Medisafe's platform to manage over two billion medication doses. Medisafe is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant solution and is ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 13845 certified.

