Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 21
[21.09.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.09.23
IE000LZC9NM0
7,276,951.00
USD
0
44,341,446.27
6.0934
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.09.23
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,034,940.00
EUR
0
16,816,644.50
5.541
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.09.23
IE000GETKIK8
4,635,921.00
GBP
0
38,061,570.41
8.2101
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.09.23
IE000XIITCN5
798,976.00
GBP
0
5,936,162.59
7.4297
21.09.2023
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.09.23
IE000HKX6U62
25,510.00
SEK
0
2,538,351.27
99.5042