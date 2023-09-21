Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Tradegate
21.09.23
15:38 Uhr
21,800 Euro
-0,150
-0,68 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,85021,90017:17
21,85021,90017:14
ACCESSWIRE
21.09.2023 | 16:26
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Albertsons Companies Reports on ESG Progress

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Albertsons Companies

Great food isn't possible without a healthy planet.

Originally posted on LinkedIn.

Great food isn't possible without a healthy planet.

As part of our Recipe for Change, we set ambitious goals to reduce our carbon emissions, including reducing emissions from our operations by 47% by 2030. Thanks to the dedication of our teams, we've already reduced the carbon footprint of our operations by 21% since 2019. We're also engaging our vendor partners to set their own science-based carbon reduction targets, and helping customers reduce their carbon footprints by offering electric vehicle charging.

To further support the planet we share, we recycled more than 850 million pounds of cardboard and 27 million pounds of plastic bags and film in 2022.

Learn more about our Recipe for Change, goals, and progress in our 2023 ESG Report.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/786288/albertsons-companies-reports-on-esg-progress

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.