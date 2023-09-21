Personalized Nutrition Market size worth USD 35.89 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 15.54% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Personalized Nutrition Market Size By Product Type, By Application, By End-Use, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Personalized Nutrition Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Personalized Nutrition Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.54% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 11.30 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 35.89 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Global Personalized Nutrition Market Soars as Tailored Solutions Meet Rising Health Awareness

The global Personalized Nutrition Market is experiencing remarkable growth as tailored dietary solutions take center stage, driven by a paradigm shift toward individualized health and wellness. Recent market research highlights the factors propelling this surge, offers a promising outlook, and identifies key players contributing to the sector's expansion.

Personalized Nutrition Market Drivers:

Individualized Approach: Personalized nutrition, often known as precision nutrition, prioritizes the unique dietary needs of individuals over generic recommendations for larger groups. This shift towards precision-based dietary strategies is a primary driver of the Personalized Nutrition Market's growth.

Health Concerns: The increasing prevalence of obesity, chronic illnesses, and busy, unhealthy eating habits has underscored the necessity for personalized nutrition to address individual health concerns effectively.

COVID-19 Impact: The pandemic has accelerated the demand for immune-boosting dietary options, leading consumers to explore personalized nutrition as a means to strengthen their immunity and overall health.

Holistic Assessment: Modern personalized nutrition approaches encompass a holistic evaluation, including genetic traits, dietary preferences, physical activity, sleep patterns, microbiome composition, and metabolic rates, offering a comprehensive understanding of individual health.

North America Dominance: North America is poised to lead the market, driven by heightened consumer health awareness, shifting preferences, increased disposable income levels, growing fitness consciousness, and a surge in emerging industry players.

Personalized Nutrition Market Outlook:

The global personalized nutrition market is on an upward trajectory and is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years. The surge in demand for customized dietary solutions and related services is a key driver of this expansion. As consumers increasingly prioritize their health and well-being, the market is poised to benefit from a growing customer base seeking tailored nutrition experiences.

Furthermore, the adoption of personalized nutrition is expected to continue rising as individuals seek ways to address health issues and enhance their immune systems in an ever-evolving health landscape. The market outlook remains promising as the industry continues to innovate and expand its offerings to meet the diverse needs of consumers worldwide.

Personalized Nutrition Market Key Players:

Prominent companies contributing to the growth and evolution of the personalized nutrition market include:

Amway

Arizona Nutritional Supplements

Atlas Biomed Group Limited

Bactolac Pharmaceutical

Balchem Corporation

BASF

DNAfit

DSM

Habit

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Mixfix Inc. Nutrigenomix

Superior Supplement Manufacturing

Viome

Zipongo

Zitamine

The personalized nutrition market is poised for sustained growth as it continues to align with evolving consumer preferences for individualized health and wellness solutions. These market drivers, combined with a favorable outlook and the contributions of key industry players, underscore the sector's promising future.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Personalized Nutrition Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Personalized Nutrition Market into Product Type, Application, End-Use, And Geography.

Personalized Nutrition Market, by Product Type Active Measurement Apps Testing Kits Programs Standard Measurement

Personalized Nutrition Market, by Application Standard Supplements Health Nutrition Sports Nutrition Disease-Based Lifestyle Inherited

Personalized Nutrition Market, by End-Use Direct-To-Consumers Wellness & Fitness Centers Hospitals & Clinics Institutions

Personalized Nutrition Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



