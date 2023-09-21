ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, is proud to announce its partnership with Nestlé in celebrating their joint recognition for the prestigious 2023 Digital Labels Packaging Award.

Teams from ProAmpac's Grimsby site and Nestlé UK Celebrate the 2023 Digital Labels Packaging Award (Photo: Business Wire)

The annual Print Award, hosted by Digital Labels Print Magazine (DLPM), recognizes the finest achievements in digital printing as applied to packaging. During the Awards Gala held on June 29 at the Kia Oval in London, DLPM announced that Nestlé Splash KitKat, developed in collaboration with ProAmpac, emerged as a top contender in the Application Excellence Primary Packaging category.

"We are honored to have partnered with Nestlé on this packaging achievement," expressed Adam Grose, Chief Commercial Officer at ProAmpac. "Being named a recipient of the 2023 Digital Labels Packaging Award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional packaging solutions that truly resonate with our customers and consumers."

ProAmpac's digital printing technology allows for unmatched flexibility, enabling customers to freely experiment with designs, adapt packaging to evolving trends, and test the market with minimal risk. Moreover, as business volumes increase, ProAmpac seamlessly transitions from digital to flexographic print, providing a streamlined and scalable solution for growing businesses.

