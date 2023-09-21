Anzeige
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
Anzeige

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 21

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Second Interim Dividend

The Board of the Company has declared a second interim dividend of 10.5p per share in respect of the year ending 30 September 2023 (2022: 9.8p per share). This brings the total dividend for the financial year to 30 September 2023 to 19.0p per share, a 5.0% increase on last year's total dividend of 18.1p per share.

Such dividend will be paid on Friday, 10 November 2023 to shareholders on the register on Friday, 6 October 2023. The associated ex-dividend date is Thursday, 5 October 2023.

For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ('DRIP'), administered by Link Group, will be available. The last day to elect for the DRIP is Friday, 20 October 2023.

- end -

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Telephone 0203 170 8732

21 September 2023


