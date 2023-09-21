Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851413 | ISIN: US4601461035 | Ticker-Symbol: INP
Tradegate
21.09.23
15:51 Uhr
32,540 Euro
+0,910
+2,88 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,48032,51017:23
32,48032,51017:23
ACCESSWIRE
21.09.2023 | 16:50
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

International Paper Company: A Closer Look: Sustainability Across the Value Chain

IP's approach to sustainability encompasses their entire value chain

Originally published in International Paper's 2022 Sustainability Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Sourcing renewable raw materials and other resources, such as wood fiber, chemicals, fuel, manufactured parts and services. We:

  • Source 32% of fiber from forests certified to the FSC®, PEFC or SFI® forest management standard
  • Trace 100% of uncertified wood fiber to origin using our ForSite Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping tool
  • Maintain FSC or PEFC Chain of Custody certification at more than half of U.S. box plants

Designing circular solutions, in collaboration with our customers. We:

  • Deliver connected packaging innovations using traceable digital applications
  • Supply renewable, recyclable corrugated boxes to help customers, including a growing e-commerce industry, become more sustainable
  • Transform cellulose fiber into solutions ranging from personal care products to fiber-reinforced concrete applications

Recovering products and providing a market for them, in our own facilities and distributed to others. We:

  • Are one of the top users of recovered fiber in the world, using 5 millions tons annually
  • Recover, reprocess or facilitate the sale of 7 million tons of recovered fiber per year

Manufacturing renewable, recyclable and compostable products, in safe and inclusive workplaces. We:

  • Responsibly produce 100 million boxes per day
  • Return 88% of water used in our manufacturing operations back to the environment
  • Generate about 70% of mill energy from carbon-neutral biomass residuals

Read more

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Paper Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/786298/a-closer-look-sustainability-across-the-value-chain

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.