International Paper Company: A Closer Look: Sustainability Across the Value Chain

IP's approach to sustainability encompasses their entire value chain
Originally published in International Paper's 2022 Sustainability Report
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Sourcing renewable raw materials and other resources, such as wood fiber, chemicals, fuel, manufactured parts and services. We:
- Source 32% of fiber from forests certified to the FSC®, PEFC or SFI® forest management standard
- Trace 100% of uncertified wood fiber to origin using our ForSite Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping tool
- Maintain FSC or PEFC Chain of Custody certification at more than half of U.S. box plants
Designing circular solutions, in collaboration with our customers. We:
- Deliver connected packaging innovations using traceable digital applications
- Supply renewable, recyclable corrugated boxes to help customers, including a growing e-commerce industry, become more sustainable
- Transform cellulose fiber into solutions ranging from personal care products to fiber-reinforced concrete applications
Recovering products and providing a market for them, in our own facilities and distributed to others. We:
- Are one of the top users of recovered fiber in the world, using 5 millions tons annually
- Recover, reprocess or facilitate the sale of 7 million tons of recovered fiber per year
Manufacturing renewable, recyclable and compostable products, in safe and inclusive workplaces. We:
- Responsibly produce 100 million boxes per day
- Return 88% of water used in our manufacturing operations back to the environment
- Generate about 70% of mill energy from carbon-neutral biomass residuals
Read more
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Paper Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: International Paper CompanyView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/786298/a-closer-look-sustainability-across-the-value-chain