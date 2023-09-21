Chelsea FC Women have today announced a landmark new partnership with Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., a leader in learning and talent experience solutions, that aims to empower a future-ready workforce.

Through the partnership, Cornerstone will be powering Chelsea's entire workforce both on and off the pitch by being integrated into the Club's wider learning and development programs, empowering all staff to be their most extraordinary. Cornerstone have been a pioneer in learning and talent experience solutions for the last two decades and are a natural fit to support the current Women's Super League Champions in pushing the game forward.

As part of this pioneering partnership, Chelsea FC Women and Cornerstone will showcase how Chelsea FC Women's stars and past players are using Cornerstone's learning and talent software to help them be the best version of themselves. Fans will also see Cornerstone's pitch-side branding and future Cornerstone-hosted events across Stamford Bridge, Kingsmeadow and Cobham. The partnership will be kicking off around the Women's Super League season-opener with Cornerstone Connect Live hosted at the iconic Stamford Bridge stadium on October 2, the day after Chelsea FC Women take on Spurs to begin their title defense for the 2023/2024 season at the stadium.

Cornerstone Connect Live is an exclusive event bringing together customers, executives and industry visionaries for conversations and inspiration for building successful and thriving talent programs for the future.

Speaking about the launch of the partnership, Himanshu Palsule, Cornerstone Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We are thrilled to partner with Chelsea FC Women. This new relationship underscores our commitment to empowering women athletes and supporting their continuous growth and development. With Cornerstone's world-class learning and talent management software, the Chelsea organization and its athletes can reach full potential both on and off the pitch."

Zarah Al-Kudcy, Women's Commercial Director at Chelsea FC, commented:

"We are excited to announce Cornerstone as a partner of Chelsea women. Cornerstone's learning and talent development tools will enable us to unleash the potential of the team behind the team. As a recent new member of the business myself, Cornerstone has already helped to accelerate my integration into the club."

Jo Stone, Director of HR at Chelsea FC, added:

"I am delighted to welcome Cornerstone as an official partner of our Women's team. They are a truly best-in-class learning, development and performance management system provider. As we deploy the platform in the club, we are confident it will support developing our team on and off the pitch driving a high performance and continuous learning mindset."

About Chelsea FC Women

The Chelsea FC Women's team has enjoyed a huge amount of success and completed 'the Double' in 2023 by winning the FA Women's Super League for the fourth successive time and the Women's FA Cup for a fifth time. We have also captured the FA Women's League Cup twice as well as reaching the UEFA Women's Champions League final in 2021.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone powers the future-ready workforce with its leading AI-powered talent experience platform designed to unite technology, data and content and inspire a work environment of growth, agility and success at scale. With Cornerstone, organizations modernize their learning and development experience, deliver the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility and establish skills as the universal language of growth and success across their business. Cornerstone serves over 7,000 customers and 100 million users and is available in 180 countries and 50 languages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230921596217/en/

