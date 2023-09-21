Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.09.2023
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
21.09.2023
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 21

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc ('the Company")

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

HEADLINE: Director Declaration

This announcement is to record, as required by Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), that Graham Paterson, a Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Diaceutics PLC with effect from 1 October 2023.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

21 September 2023


