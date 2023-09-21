NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Milrose Consultants, a leading national provider of municipal building compliance consulting solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Project Expediters Consulting Corp. (PECC), a well-established permit expediting firm based out of Englishtown, New Jersey.





Milrose Consultants Expands Services Through Acquisition of Project Expediters Consulting Corp. (PEC

Founded in 2002, Project Expediters Consulting Corp is a boutique expediting firm that specializes in helping clients navigate the planning and zoning approval process throughout the country. With over two decades of experience serving as the go-to permit expeditors for commercial and mixed-use developments, they offer a wide variety of services including entitlement approvals, code consulting, zoning analysis, due diligence, utility coordination and installation for ground-up construction, construction permits, and building inspection coordination. With experience across a broad array of markets and occupancies, PECC is dedicated to building long-lasting relationships with their clients and ensuring their needs are met.

The new Milrose Consultants and PECC partnership will allow both companies to leverage each other's capabilities and geographic reach to better serve their clients and enhance the portfolio of services they can offer across an expanded national footprint, bolstering Milrose's market presence in the Midwest, Northeast and various other regions throughout the country.

"We are thrilled to welcome Project Expediters Consulting Corp. into the Milrose family of companies," said Dominic Maurillo, CEO of Milrose Consultants. "The Milrose and PECC partnership will allow both companies to leverage each other's unique strengths to deliver better, more efficient consulting services to our clients at every stage of the project lifecycle and across all building end markets nationally."

Coral Silsbe, CEO of PECC, expressed her excitement about joining Milrose's growing team of experts, stating, "This partnership opens up exciting new horizons for PECC, allowing us to expand our reach, broaden our range of services, put more power behind our project capabilities, and deliver exceptional client service from coast to coast."

The acquisition of PECC represents an exciting and transformative chapter for Milrose Consultants. The strategic partnership, uniting their strengths, experience, and expertise, positions Milrose to create unparalleled value for their clients.

About Milrose Consultants

Milrose is the leading national provider of building code compliance, fulfillment, and consulting solutions spanning a broad spectrum of industry sectors including commercial, retail, industrial, multi-family residential, healthcare, and life sciences. Founded in 1988, Milrose enables clients to outsource the burden associated with navigating the complex building compliance environment through its diverse portfolio of permitting, code and zoning, regulatory filing, due diligence, and other compliance solutions.

For more information, please visit www.milrose.com.

