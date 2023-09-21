LashMe NYC: Elevate Your Beauty Game With Lash Me NYC's Revolutionary Lash Extension Techniques

Utilizing only the highest-quality faux lashes on the market, Lash Me NYC's talented technicians can create any look imaginable, from natural understatement to extreme glamour, by employing revolutionary lash extension techniques.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Lash Me NYC's mission is to bring out the confidence in every woman through its high-quality beauty services-specifically its revolutionary lash extension offerings.

The skilled technicians at Lash Me NYC use only the most natural-feeling mink cashmere lashes to create longer and fuller eyelashes that emphasize a woman's natural beauty. These looks include Full Lite Classic, Full Natural Classic, Full Glamour Classic, Full Luxe Hybrid, Full Volume and Full Mega Volume. In addition, they also offer lower lash extensions and customized color lashes, as well as their own brand of specially formulated, oil-free lash shampoo and tools for cleaning and maintaining the extensions.

Among the different techniques employed by the lash artists at Lash Me NYC are the Classic lash technique, which adheres a single faux lash to as many lashes as needed to create the desired look; the Volume technique, involving the use of 4D or 5D fans on the lashes; and the Hybrid lash technique, which utilizes a combination of both techniques to achieve the desired look.

In addition, there are four eyelash categories for clients to choose from: Classic, Volume, Hybrid, and Mega Volume. The Classic options include Full Lite Classic and Full Natural Classic, styles intended to mimic the soft, natural appearance of your lashes with subtle extension rather than volume. Imagine a high-quality mascara that remains smudge-free and long-lasting all day. Volume Lashes, on the other hand, promote a bolder and voluminous look by supercharging your lash count with 4D and 5D volume for a more moderate to intensely dramatic appearance that adds dimension and fullness. For an ultimate "night out" look, however, Mega Volume lashes employ 6D to 10D volume to achieve a more striking level of density, drama, and fluffiness. Finally, Hybrid Lashes are a mix of Classic and Volume styles customized for the client's eye shape. The best of both worlds, customers can expect strategically placed lashes that bestow modest volume that doesn't look as inauthentic.

Eyelash extensions are made from semi-permanent fibers that are attached near the lash line and seamlessly integrated into the natural lashes to create an entirely new look. Since everyone's natural beauty differs due to facial structure, eye shape, and personal style, Lash Me NYC features various lash extension techniques and styles for their clients to choose from. They listen closely to what clients want and offer professional feedback based on each client's unique appearance. Additionally, they provide aftercare instructions to preserve the longevity of the lash extensions.

About Lash Me NYC

At Lash Me NYC, the satisfaction and loyalty of their clients is of the utmost importance. Their goal is to build long-term relationships based on trust, respect, and a commitment to exceeding client expectations with confidence-building beauty results. With locations in Brooklyn Heights and Carroll Gardens, their client-centered studios seek to create a warm, attentive environment that makes every client feel confident and valued the moment they walk through the door. To learn more, visit their website.

Contact Information

Frenda Jin

admin@lashmenyc.com

