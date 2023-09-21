MicroAge SVP of Sales Tracey Hayes Named as a Finalist for the CRN Women of the Year Awards

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / MicroAge®, The Digital Transformation Experts®, announced that Tracey Hayes, MicroAge's Senior Vice President of Sales, has been recognized as a finalist in the inaugural CRN Women of the Year Awards. Hosted by The Channel Company, these awards honor exceptional women, companies, and allies who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and innovation within the IT channel and tech industry.

The CRN Women of the Year Awards celebrate Tracey's remarkable commitment to driving positive change both at MicroAge and for its clients. With nearly three decades of experience in various leadership positions at the company, Tracey has been instrumental in building the sales-led company culture that has propelled MicroAge's growth and achievements. Backed by Tracey's leadership and extensive channel experience, MicroAge has been recognized for nine years as a Phoenix Business Journal Best Place to Work and consistently listed among the CRN's Tech Elite 250, Solution Provider 500, and Managed Service Provider 500-Elite 150.

"Despite the challenges of last year's uncertain economy and inflation, Tracey has helped drive record growth at MicroAge in 2022," said MicroAge CEO Rob Zack. "Through Tracey's efforts to attract highly qualified sales professionals and contributions as a key decision maker in the company's acquisition efforts, MicroAge has further enhanced its expertise and service offerings while maintaining its client- and associate-focused culture."

"It is truly an honor to be acknowledged as a finalist for the CRN Women of the Year Awards, an award that celebrates outstanding female leaders making significant contributions to the technology sector," said Tracey Hayes. "Since the beginning of my journey, my primary objective has been to assist others in realizing and attaining their personal success. This recognition is a collective achievement shared with my fellow finalists and the professionals we have mentored and collaborated with throughout our journey, which is tremendously fulfilling."

"We are proud to recognize the remarkable accomplishments of Tracey Hayes and all the finalists of the CRN Women of the Year Awards," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These outstanding individuals, companies, and allies are reshaping the IT channel, inspiring future leaders, and contributing to the growth and innovation of the industry. We salute their achievements and look forward to their continued impact."

The CRN Women of the Year Awards are a testament to the influence of women, companies, and allies in driving meaningful change in the tech sector. The awards recognize not only individual achievements but also the collective efforts of organizations dedicated to advancing diversity and driving progress. The winners of the Women of the Year Awards will be announced at the Awards Gala, happening on December 5, 2023, in New York City.

To learn more about Tracey Hayes' recognition as a CRN Women of the Year Award Finalist, visithttps://www.crn.com/news/channel-news/crn-women-of-the-year-2023-the-finalists/4.

