Milrose Consultants Launches New Strategic Partnership With JM Zoning

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Milrose Consultants, a leader in building compliance services and solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with JM Zoning, LLC, a top-tier municipal permitting and zoning consulting firm based out of New York City.

Founded in 2006, JM Zoning began as a small specialty firm, representing a mix of smaller construction projects, and over time grew into an established industry leader providing guidance to the nation's top property owners, development firms, and industry partners. Known for their consistent industry-leading client service and professional expertise with a focus on multi-family residential, new building development, and commercial-to-residential conversions, JM Zoning has become a go-to municipal building consulting, permitting, and code and zoning firm in New York City.

The Milrose Consultants and JM Zoning alliance will allow both companies to leverage each other's capabilities to better serve their clients and enhance the portfolio of services they can offer across a national footprint. The new partnership follows a series of investments that Milrose has made to broaden and scale its portfolio of services since partnering with Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, in 2019.

Dominic Maurillo, CEO of Milrose Consultants, expressed his enthusiasm about the announcement, stating "We are excited to extend a warm welcome to JM Zoning, as they become an integral part of Milrose's team of technical experts. JM Zoning has a phenomenal reputation in the New York real estate industry, and they bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in converting commercial properties into residential developments to the Milrose team and our clients. By partnering with JM Zoning, our companies are better positioned than ever to help our clients solve the building code compliance and municipal permitting challenges they are facing in today's market."

"Joining forces with Milrose Consultants presents an incredible opportunity for JM Zoning to extend our geographic footprint and better serve our clients with an even broader range of services. We are thrilled to combine our expertise and deliver industry-leading innovations, providing our current and new clients with the highest level of service and expertise solutions possible," said Joey Goldzal, CEO of JM Zoning.

East Wind Advisors served as the financial advisor to JM Zoning in this transaction.

Milrose is the leading national provider of building code compliance, fulfillment, and consulting solutions spanning a broad spectrum of industry sectors including commercial, retail, industrial, multi-family residential, healthcare, and life sciences. Founded in 1988, Milrose enables clients to outsource the burden associated with navigating the complex building compliance environment through its diverse portfolio of permitting, code and zoning, regulatory filing, due diligence, and other compliance solutions.

