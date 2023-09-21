Mary Kay Empowers Youth in China Through the Job Shadowing Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Mary Kay's passion for empowering women and youth around the world has enriched the lives of millions of women far and wide. Just recently, Mary Kay China, through their long-standing partnership with the Junior Achievement of China going all the way back to 1998, conducted a Job Shadowing Day for 30 female college students who visited the Mary Kay China office for a career day. During a full day, numerous Mary Kay employees volunteered by coaching these college youth and teaching them the essentials of preparing for a job interview and how to present oneself in a professional work setting.

Mary Kay employees provided mock interviews, shared valuable career advice, and taught them about self-confidence. The icing on the cake was the presentation by Mary Kay Asia Pacific Region President Wendy Wang, who spent time with the youth and shared her wisdom, advice, took questions from the students, and encouraged them to pursue their dreams.

Established in 1919, Junior Achievement is now one of the largest youth-serving NGOs in the world, delivering over 15 million student learning experiences for employment and entrepreneurship in the last year alone. Their mission is to inspire and prepare Chinese young people to success in global economy with character and skills.

Operating in over 100 countries, the Junior Achievement teaches youth to develop the skillset and mindset to create businesses, find meaningful employment, and build thriving communities. It was ranked 5th in the NGO Advisor's ten most impactful social-good organizations in the world. Junior Achievement Worldwide has been nominated for the 2022 & 2023 Nobel Peace Prize.

