Stadium Announces Launch of Big Ten, SEC Focused Football Shows Hosted by Former Conference Stars

'Red Corner Blue Corner' & 'Rivals Down South' Set to Kick Off Sept. 25

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Stadium announced Thursday a new pair of SEC and Big Ten-focused college football shows hosted by former stars of both respective conferences. "Red Corner Blue Corner" will be hosted by former Michigan TE Jake Butt and former Ohio State LB Joshua Perry, and "Rivals Down South" will be piloted by three-time national champion and former Alabama QB A.J. McCarron alongside former LSU OL T-Bob Hebert.

Both shows, which will welcome fan participation, hit the airwaves on Sept. 25.

"Red Corner Blue Corner" is a college football show inspired by the OSU-Michigan football rivalry. The Big Ten-focused program will exclusively cover college football's oldest conference while tapping into each of its die-hard fan bases. Fans will be encouraged to chat and interact with the show every Monday-Thursday from 2-2:30 p.m. ET.

"We had some epic showdowns at the Big House and Horseshoe over the years, so getting a chance to face off on the mic every day will be fun," Butt and Perry said. "We're good friends, but when we put our Wolverine and Buckeye hats on, all bets are off."

"Rivals Down South" will air every Monday-Friday from 2:30-3 p.m. ET. This all-SEC, debate-style program will offer its own style of Southern Hospitality with an interactive format, allowing all 14 fanbases to join in on the conversation every afternoon.

"It was a privilege playing in the best conference in all of sports, and now we get to interact with the best fans in all of sports every afternoon," Hebert and McCarron said. "Stadium is the perfect home for a show like this because it allows us to tap directly into the heart of SEC football-its fans. We can't wait to share our past experiences and current insights through countless conversations and debates over the coming months."

Both shows will run until Jan. 11.

Stadium is set to launch its new mobile app later this year to host all programming and fan interactions. Until then, viewers can interact with Stadium and its shows on Stadium's YouTube channel or through the Bally Live app, and they can watch on almost every streaming distributor, including YouTubeTV, The Roku Channel, FuboTV, Amazon, SamsungTV Plus, Tubi and more.

About Stadium

With a reach of over 165 million subscribers across YouTube TV, Amazon, SamsungTV Plus, Roku, FuboTV, and others, Stadium is an interactive sports broadcasting network that mixes the power of fan engagement with great talent-led content. Backed by best-in-class live programming, Stadium leads the charge in fan-first sports viewing experience by allowing fans to interact directly via chat or through live polls and trivia during shows. Free for viewers since starting the first 24/7 fast channel, Stadium is the only sports content source to offer this blend of programming, fan-led interactions and experience-driven loyalty program. For more, visit www.watchstadium.com.

