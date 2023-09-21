AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of "a-" (Excellent) of CattRe S.A. (CattRe) (Luxembourg). Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn the Credit Ratings (ratings) as CattRe has requested to no longer participate in AM Best's interactive rating process.

The rating actions are driven by a recent decision to place the company in run-off and merge it into its parent, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Long-Term ICR of "a+" [Excellent]). The merger is expected to be effective in June 2024, subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals.

