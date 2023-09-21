Eques Timepieces: Crafting an Era of Timeless Excellence in Watchmaking

Eques Timepieces stands out in the market due to its superior craftsmanship and the use of high-quality materials, such as brass, steel, and leather. The company takes pride in its dedication to quality and durability, with a promise that their timepieces can last for decades.

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Eques Timepieces is dedicated to offering a distinctive and enduring experience for watch collectors by crafting timepieces with creativity, ingenuity, innovation, and imagination. Here's a summary of the key points from the provided information:

Founder and Passion for Watches: Steven Gagnon, the owner of Eques Timepieces, developed a deep passion for watches from a young age when he received his first watch as a gift. This passion has been the driving force behind the company.

New Era of Classic Timepieces: Eques Timepieces is committed to ushering in a new era of Classic Timepieces, blending timeless design with modern craftsmanship.

Innovative and Breathtaking Designs: The company's vision is to reshape the traditional idea of a watch company. Eques Timepieces aims to break away from conventional timepiece design and captivate the industry with innovative and breathtaking designs.

Storytelling Through Products: Eques Timepieces views its watches as essential companions for everyday use. They are designed to complement any style or attire and are built to age gracefully, telling a story of untouched and wild nature.

In summary, Eques Timepieces is a brand that blends a deep passion for watches, superior craftsmanship, innovative design, and a commitment to quality materials. Their vision is to offer timepieces that not only tell time but also tell a story and capture the imagination of watch collectors worldwide.

About Eques Timepieces:

Eques Timepieces is a small and traditional timepiece business founded by Steven Gagnon in 2020. Driven by a lifelong passion for watches, Eques Timepieces is committed to crafting enduring and unique timepieces that captivate collectors with creativity, ingenuity, innovation, and imagination. The brand's dedication to superior craftsmanship, premium materials, and innovative design sets it apart in the world of watchmaking.

