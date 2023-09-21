Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 21

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity China Special Situations Plc ("the Company") announces that on 21 September 2023 the Company bought 215,435 of its own shares for cancellation at a price of 209.900 pence per share.

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 563,497,362 shares of which 85,629,548 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 477,867,814.

The above figure (477,867,814) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

02079614240