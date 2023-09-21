Mithra Pharmaceuticals: Mithra to Hold Investor Call on H1 2023 Financial Results on September 26 at 14:00 CEST

Mithrato Hold Investor Call on H1 2023 Financial Results on September 26 at 14:00 CEST

Liege, Belgium,September 21,2023- 5:45 pm CEST - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, today announces it will host a conference call to present its financial results for the six-month period ended on June 30, 2023.

The call will take place on September 26 at 14:00 CEST and will be held in English. Participants can attend/register for the live webcast of the call here. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Mithra website shortly after the close of the call.

For more information, please contact:

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA

David Horn Solomon

Chief Executive Officer

investorrelations@mithra.com (mailto:investorrelations@mithra.com) Investor & media relations

Chris Maggos

Cohesion Bureau

chris.maggos@cohesionbureau.com

+41 79 367 6254

About Mithra

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext: MITRA) is a Belgian biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming Women's Health by offering new choices through innovation, with a particular focus on contraception and menopause. Mithra's goal is to develop products offering better efficacy, safety and convenience, meeting women's needs throughout their life span. Mithra explores the potential of the unique native estrogen estetrol in a wide range of applications in women health and beyond. After having successfully launched the first estetrol-based product in 2021, the contraceptive pill Estelle®, Mithra is now focusing on its second product Donesta®, the next-generation hormone therapy. Mithra also offers partners a complete spectrum of solutions from early drug development, clinical batches and commercial manufacturing of complex polymeric products (vaginal ring, implants) and complex liquid injectables and biologicals (vials, pre-filled syringes or cartridges) at its technological platform Mithra CDMO. Active in more than 100 countries around the world, is headquartered in Liège, Belgium.www.mithra.com

Important information

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.